

BHF general secretary AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed revealed the information during a press conference Wednesday after returning home from attending the Hockey Olympics Test Event in Japan, ahead of the 2022 Olympics BHF



Bangladesh Hockey Federation announced to buy the title sponsorship of the next edition of the Junior Asia Cup 2020, scheduled to be held in Dhaka from June 4-14.





The event will be named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.



BHF general secretary AKM Mominul Haque Sayeed revealed the information during a press conference Wednesday after returning home from attending the Hockey Olympics Test Event in Japan, ahead of the 2020 Olympics.



Dhaka will also host the Asian Champions Trophy 2020, slated for October 15-25, with Hero Motocorp as the title sponsor.



Ahead of the Junior Asia Cup, the U-21 hockey team will be sent to India to play 16 practice matches in four states of the neighboring country.



Oman and Pakistan youth teams are also expected to visit Dhaka to play friendly matches.



BHF also informed that they have asked the AHF to provide them a high-profile coach and five turfs.



Dhaka Tribune