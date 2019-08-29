Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

U-21 women’s hockey team end with loss

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019
Action from the sixth match of the friendly series between Bangladesh U-21 women's team and Sports Authority of India in Dhaka Wednesday BHF

Bangladesh U-21 women’s hockey team lost 0-6 in the sixth and final match of the friendly series against Sports Authority of India at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in Dhaka Wednesday.



With this defeat, the youngsters have lost all of the six matches against the visitor.

This series was part of Bangladesh’s a preparation for the Women’s Junior AHF Cup, which will take place in Singapore from September 9-15.

Despite losing all of the games, and conceding 32 goals while scoring only four, Bangladesh women’s hockey got good recognition and exposure in the series, as it was the first time they took part in such a series.

Dhaka Tribune

