Vantage Black Sticks sides named to contest Oceania Cup

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 57
The Vantage Black Sticks men’s and women’s squads have been named for the upcoming Oceania Cup in Rockhampton today (Thursday, August 29). The Oceania Cup takes place between September 5-8.



Vantage Black Sticks Men

On the men’s side, head coach Darren Smith has named a strong squad with breadth of experience to face world ranked No. 1 Australia. Blair Tarrant returns as captain for the New Zealand men. Other big names included in the squad are Stephen Jenness, Hugo Inglis and Kane Russell.

The Vantage Black Sticks men have just come off a strong Ready, Steady, Tokyo Olympic test series in Japan last week taking down Malaysia, Japan and world ranked No. 5 India in round robin play.

Player

Position

Arun Panchia

Defender

Blair Tarrant ©

Defender

Cory Bennett

Defender

Dane Lett

Defender

George Enersen

Goalkeeper

George Muir

Striker

Hugo Inglis

Midfielder/Striker

Jacob Smith

Midfielder/Striker

Jared Panchia

Striker

Kane Russell

Defender

Marcus Child

Midfielder

Nic Woods

Midfielder

Nick Ross

Midfielder

Richard Joyce

Goalkeeper

Sam Lane

Striker

Shea McAleese

Defender

Hayden Phillips

Midfielder/Striker

Stephen Jenness

Striker

*Simon Child was not considered for selection as he continues his progress from injury

Vantage Black Sticks Women

Head coach of the Vantage Black Sticks women, Graham Shaw, has named a mix of experience and younger talent, including captain Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton and FIH Pro League goal-scoring machine Olivia Merry, to go head-to-head against the world ranked No. 2 Hockeyroos in Rockhampton.

Player

Position

Grace O Hanlon

Goalkeeper

Sally Rutherford

Goalkeeper

Frances Davies

Defender

Megan Hull

Defender

Steph Dickins

Defender

Brooke Neal

Defender

Ella Gunson

Defender

Tarryn Davey

Midfielder

Julia King

Midfielder

Rose Keddell

Midfielder

Stacey Michelsen ©

Midfielder

Sam Charlton

Midfielder

Holly Pearson

Midfielder/Striker

Amy Robinson

Striker

Olivia Merry

Striker

Olivia Shannon

Striker

Kirsten Pearce

Striker

Rachel McCann

Striker

The Oceania Cup serves as an Olympic Qualifying tournament with the winner earning direct qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. A best of 3 games format in both the women’s and men’s competition will determine which of the 2 Oceania hockey giants Australia or New Zealand qualify for Tokyo.

Oceania Cup Schedule
Thursday, September 5
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 8:00 pm NZT

Saturday, September 7
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 8:00 pm NZT

Sunday, September 8
Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT
Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 8:15 pm NZT

The Oceania Hockey Federation has also announced that they will be livestreaming the games for free on their Facebook page.

Hockey New Zealand Media release

