



The Vantage Black Sticks men’s and women’s squads have been named for the upcoming Oceania Cup in Rockhampton today (Thursday, August 29). The Oceania Cup takes place between September 5-8.





Vantage Black Sticks Men



On the men’s side, head coach Darren Smith has named a strong squad with breadth of experience to face world ranked No. 1 Australia. Blair Tarrant returns as captain for the New Zealand men. Other big names included in the squad are Stephen Jenness, Hugo Inglis and Kane Russell.



The Vantage Black Sticks men have just come off a strong Ready, Steady, Tokyo Olympic test series in Japan last week taking down Malaysia, Japan and world ranked No. 5 India in round robin play.

Player Position Arun Panchia Defender Blair Tarrant © Defender Cory Bennett Defender Dane Lett Defender George Enersen Goalkeeper George Muir Striker Hugo Inglis Midfielder/Striker Jacob Smith Midfielder/Striker Jared Panchia Striker Kane Russell Defender Marcus Child Midfielder Nic Woods Midfielder Nick Ross Midfielder Richard Joyce Goalkeeper Sam Lane Striker Shea McAleese Defender Hayden Phillips Midfielder/Striker Stephen Jenness Striker

*Simon Child was not considered for selection as he continues his progress from injury



Vantage Black Sticks Women



Head coach of the Vantage Black Sticks women, Graham Shaw, has named a mix of experience and younger talent, including captain Stacey Michelsen, Sam Charlton and FIH Pro League goal-scoring machine Olivia Merry, to go head-to-head against the world ranked No. 2 Hockeyroos in Rockhampton.

Player Position Grace O Hanlon Goalkeeper Sally Rutherford Goalkeeper Frances Davies Defender Megan Hull Defender Steph Dickins Defender Brooke Neal Defender Ella Gunson Defender Tarryn Davey Midfielder Julia King Midfielder Rose Keddell Midfielder Stacey Michelsen © Midfielder Sam Charlton Midfielder Holly Pearson Midfielder/Striker Amy Robinson Striker Olivia Merry Striker Olivia Shannon Striker Kirsten Pearce Striker Rachel McCann Striker

The Oceania Cup serves as an Olympic Qualifying tournament with the winner earning direct qualification to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. A best of 3 games format in both the women’s and men’s competition will determine which of the 2 Oceania hockey giants Australia or New Zealand qualify for Tokyo.



Oceania Cup Schedule

Thursday, September 5

Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT

Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 8:00 pm NZT



Saturday, September 7

Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT

Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 8:00 pm NZT



Sunday, September 8

Vantage Black Sticks Women vs Australia – 6:00 pm NZT

Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Australia – 8:15 pm NZT



The Oceania Hockey Federation has also announced that they will be livestreaming the games for free on their Facebook page.



Hockey New Zealand Media release