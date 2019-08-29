Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

2019 Hockey IPT enters knockout round

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 52
View Comments

MORGAN PIEK


Owen Mvimbi and Jared Campbell - Morgan Piek

The 2019 senior men’s and women’s hockey IPT in Bloemfontein has reached the business end and effectively a new competition, with the knockout round starting on Thursday morning.



On Wednesday, as been the case throughout the tournament there were a couple of big upsets.

In the men’s A Section, Western Province Peninsula stunned the much more fancied Northern Blues with a 4-3 win at the University of the Free State Astros.

In other results in A Section, KwaZulu-Natal Raiders and Western Province played to a 2-2 draw, Southern Gauteng beat South Africa U21 1-0, and Eastern Province beat Southern Gauteng Witsies 3-2.

Both Northerns and South Gauteng did enjoy throughout the tournament to top their respective pools heading into the quarter-finals.

In the women’s A Section, North West, claimed the bragging right with a big upset when they shocked the hosts, Free State, with a 2-1 win.

It was the Free State’s first defeat of the tournament, however, their wins over Western Province and KZN Raiders ensured that they topped Pool B.

In the other women's A section matches, South Gauteng beat South Africa U21 4-1, Western Province beat KwaZulu-Natal Raiders 3-2 and Northerns beat Eastern Province 4-0.

This means that Free State will face Eastern Province in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening.

In the men’s B Section, Free State, remained unbeaten in the pool stages with a 3-0 win over Southern Gauteng Nuggets. This sees them playing against Mpumalanga at St Michaels in the quarter-finals. This match is scheduled to start at 13:45.

A Section quarter-finals (men):

10:15 - Northerns vs. South Gauteng Witsies
13:45 Eastern Province vs. Western Province
15:30 KwaZulu-Natal Raiders vs. South Africa U21
19:00 South Gauteng vs. Western Province Peninsula

A Section quarter-finals (women):

8:30 South Gauteng vs. KZN Raiders
12:00 Western Province vs. South Africa U21
17:15 Free State vs. Eastern Province
17:45 Northerns vs. North West

OFM

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.