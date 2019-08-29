MORGAN PIEK





Owen Mvimbi and Jared Campbell - Morgan Piek



The 2019 senior men’s and women’s hockey IPT in Bloemfontein has reached the business end and effectively a new competition, with the knockout round starting on Thursday morning.





On Wednesday, as been the case throughout the tournament there were a couple of big upsets.



In the men’s A Section, Western Province Peninsula stunned the much more fancied Northern Blues with a 4-3 win at the University of the Free State Astros.



In other results in A Section, KwaZulu-Natal Raiders and Western Province played to a 2-2 draw, Southern Gauteng beat South Africa U21 1-0, and Eastern Province beat Southern Gauteng Witsies 3-2.



Both Northerns and South Gauteng did enjoy throughout the tournament to top their respective pools heading into the quarter-finals.



In the women’s A Section, North West, claimed the bragging right with a big upset when they shocked the hosts, Free State, with a 2-1 win.



It was the Free State’s first defeat of the tournament, however, their wins over Western Province and KZN Raiders ensured that they topped Pool B.



In the other women's A section matches, South Gauteng beat South Africa U21 4-1, Western Province beat KwaZulu-Natal Raiders 3-2 and Northerns beat Eastern Province 4-0.



This means that Free State will face Eastern Province in the quarter-finals on Thursday evening.



In the men’s B Section, Free State, remained unbeaten in the pool stages with a 3-0 win over Southern Gauteng Nuggets. This sees them playing against Mpumalanga at St Michaels in the quarter-finals. This match is scheduled to start at 13:45.



A Section quarter-finals (men):



10:15 - Northerns vs. South Gauteng Witsies

13:45 Eastern Province vs. Western Province

15:30 KwaZulu-Natal Raiders vs. South Africa U21

19:00 South Gauteng vs. Western Province Peninsula



A Section quarter-finals (women):



8:30 South Gauteng vs. KZN Raiders

12:00 Western Province vs. South Africa U21

17:15 Free State vs. Eastern Province

17:45 Northerns vs. North West



