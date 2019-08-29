Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA





2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section

Bloemfontein



Results



28 Aug 2019 NG v EP (Pool A) 4 - 0

28 Aug 2019 WP v KZNC (Pool B) 3 - 2

28 Aug 2019 SG v SAU21 (Pool A) 4 - 1

28 Aug 2019 NW v FSA (Pool B) 2 - 1



Fixtures (GMT +2)



29 Aug 2019 08:30 SG v KZNC

29 Aug 2019 12:00 WP v SAU21

29 Aug 2019 17:15 FSA v EP

29 Aug 2019 17:45 NG v NW



Final Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 16 2 14 9 2 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 3 4 6 3 SA U21 3 1 0 2 8 7 1 3 4 Eastern Province (RSA) 3 0 0 3 1 20 -19 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Free State A (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6 2 Western Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 6 2 6 3 North West (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3 4 KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3



2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



28 Aug 2019 KZN MYN v SACD (Pool B) 4 - 3

28 Aug 2019 SGN v NWB (Pool B) 1 - 0

28 Aug 2019 NGD v MPUM (Pool A) 1 - 0

28 Aug 2019 WPP v KZN MYN (Pool B) 0 - 0

28 Aug 2019 BORDER v FSB (Pool A) 1 - 7



Fixtures (GMT +2)



29 Aug 2019 09:00 SACD v SGN (Pool B)

29 Aug 2019 10:45 SGW v MPUM (Pool A)

29 Aug 2019 12:30 KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B)

29 Aug 2019 14:15 NGD v FSB (Pool A)

29 Aug 2019 16:00 WPP v SACD (Pool B)



Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9 2 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6 3 Northern Daisies (RSA) 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4 4 Free State B (RSA) 3 1 0 2 7 4 3 3 5 Border (RSA) 4 0 1 3 2 12 -10 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 2 1 0 9 4 5 7 2 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 2 1 0 5 3 2 7 3 SACD (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 3 4 SG Nuggets (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3 5 North West B (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

