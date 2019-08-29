Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African IPT (Womenen) - Day 4

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019 10:00
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA



2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section
Bloemfontein

Results

28 Aug 2019     NG v EP (Pool A)         4 - 0
28 Aug 2019     WP v KZNC (Pool B)     3 - 2
28 Aug 2019     SG v SAU21 (Pool A)     4 - 1
28 Aug 2019      NW v FSA (Pool B)         2 - 1

Fixtures (GMT +2)

29 Aug 2019 08:30     SG v KZNC
29 Aug 2019 12:00     WP v SAU21
29 Aug 2019 17:15     FSA v EP
29 Aug 2019 17:45     NG v NW

Final Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 16 2 14 9
2 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 3 4 6
3 SA U21 3 1 0 2 8 7 1 3
4 Eastern Province (RSA) 3 0 0 3 1 20 -19 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Free State A (RSA) 3 2 0 1 7 4 3 6
2 Western Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 6 2 6
3 North West (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
4 KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 6 -3 3


2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section
Bloemfontein

Results

28 Aug 2019     KZN MYN v SACD (Pool B)     4 - 3
28 Aug 2019     SGN v NWB (Pool B)         1 - 0
28 Aug 2019     NGD v MPUM (Pool A)         1 - 0
28 Aug 2019     WPP v KZN MYN (Pool B)     0 - 0
28 Aug 2019     BORDER v FSB (Pool A)         1 - 7

Fixtures (GMT +2)

29 Aug 2019 09:00     SACD v SGN (Pool B)
29 Aug 2019 10:45     SGW v MPUM (Pool A)
29 Aug 2019 12:30     KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B)
29 Aug 2019 14:15     NGD v FSB (Pool A)
29 Aug 2019 16:00     WPP v SACD (Pool B)

Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 3 0 0 8 0 8 9
2 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 2 0 1 2 1 1 6
3 Northern Daisies (RSA) 3 1 1 1 2 4 -2 4
4 Free State B (RSA) 3 1 0 2 7 4 3 3
5 Border (RSA) 4 0 1 3 2 12 -10 1

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 2 1 0 9 4 5 7
2 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 2 1 0 5 3 2 7
3 SACD (RSA) 2 1 0 1 7 4 3 3
4 SG Nuggets (RSA) 3 1 0 2 3 7 -4 3
5 North West B (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 8 -6 0

South African Hockey Match Centre

