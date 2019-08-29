South African IPT (Womenen) - Day 4
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA
2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section
Bloemfontein
Results
28 Aug 2019 NG v EP (Pool A) 4 - 0
28 Aug 2019 WP v KZNC (Pool B) 3 - 2
28 Aug 2019 SG v SAU21 (Pool A) 4 - 1
28 Aug 2019 NW v FSA (Pool B) 2 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
29 Aug 2019 08:30 SG v KZNC
29 Aug 2019 12:00 WP v SAU21
29 Aug 2019 17:15 FSA v EP
29 Aug 2019 17:45 NG v NW
Final Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|16
|2
|14
|9
|2
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|4
|6
|3
|SA U21
|3
|1
|0
|2
|8
|7
|1
|3
|4
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|20
|-19
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Free State A (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|2
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|6
|2
|6
|3
|North West (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|4
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|3
2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section
Bloemfontein
Results
28 Aug 2019 KZN MYN v SACD (Pool B) 4 - 3
28 Aug 2019 SGN v NWB (Pool B) 1 - 0
28 Aug 2019 NGD v MPUM (Pool A) 1 - 0
28 Aug 2019 WPP v KZN MYN (Pool B) 0 - 0
28 Aug 2019 BORDER v FSB (Pool A) 1 - 7
Fixtures (GMT +2)
29 Aug 2019 09:00 SACD v SGN (Pool B)
29 Aug 2019 10:45 SGW v MPUM (Pool A)
29 Aug 2019 12:30 KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B)
29 Aug 2019 14:15 NGD v FSB (Pool A)
29 Aug 2019 16:00 WPP v SACD (Pool B)
Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|0
|8
|9
|2
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|4
|4
|Free State B (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|7
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Border (RSA)
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|7
|2
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|3
|SACD (RSA)
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|3
|3
|4
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|5
|North West B (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|8
|-6
|0
