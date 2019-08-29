Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African IPT (Men) - Day 4

Published on Thursday, 29 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 51
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA



2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section
Bloemfontein

Results

28 Aug 2019     NG v WPP (Pool A)         3 - 4
28 Aug 2019     KZNC v WP (Pool A)     2 - 2
28 Aug 2019     SG v SAU21 (Pool B)     1 - 0
28 Aug 2019     SGW v EP (Pool B)         2 - 3

Fixtures (GMT +2)

29 Aug 2019 10:15     NG v SGW
29 Aug 2019 13:45     EP v WP
29 Aug 2019 15:30     KZNC v SAU21
29 Aug 2019 19:00     SG v WPP

Final Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 7 1 6
2 KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 1 1 1 9 4 5 4
3 Western Province (RSA) 3 1 1 1 9 5 4 4
4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 1 0 2 4 14 -10 3

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 12 6 6 9
2 Eastern Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 10 11 -1 6
3 SA U21 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1
4 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 0 1 2 5 8 -3 1


2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section
Bloemfontein

Results

28 Aug 2019     NW v SACD (Pool A)     2 - 6
28 Aug 2019     NC v MPU (Pool A)         1 - 1
28 Aug 2019     KZNM v KZNI (Pool B)     3 - 1
28 Aug 2019     FS v SGN (Pool B)         3 - 0

Fixtures (GMT +2)

29 Aug 2019 08:30     SACD v KZNI (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 10:15     KZNM v NC (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 12:00     NW v SGN (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 13:45     FS v MPU (Position 1 - 8)

FInal Pool standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 SACD (RSA) 3 3 0 0 13 6 7 9
2 North West (RSA) 3 2 0 1 13 9 4 6
3 Northern Cape (RSA) 3 0 1 2 5 10 -5 1
4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Free State (RSA) 3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7
2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 2 1 0 8 5 3 7
3 SG Nuggets (RSA) 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3
4 KZN Inland (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 12 -10 0

South African Hockey Match Centre

