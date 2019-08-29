Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA





2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



28 Aug 2019 NG v WPP (Pool A) 3 - 4

28 Aug 2019 KZNC v WP (Pool A) 2 - 2

28 Aug 2019 SG v SAU21 (Pool B) 1 - 0

28 Aug 2019 SGW v EP (Pool B) 2 - 3



Fixtures (GMT +2)



29 Aug 2019 10:15 NG v SGW

29 Aug 2019 13:45 EP v WP

29 Aug 2019 15:30 KZNC v SAU21

29 Aug 2019 19:00 SG v WPP



Final Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Northern Blues (RSA) 3 2 0 1 8 7 1 6 2 KZN Raiders (RSA) 3 1 1 1 9 4 5 4 3 Western Province (RSA) 3 1 1 1 9 5 4 4 4 WP Peninsula (RSA) 3 1 0 2 4 14 -10 3

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Southern Gauteng (RSA) 3 3 0 0 12 6 6 9 2 Eastern Province (RSA) 3 2 0 1 10 11 -1 6 3 SA U21 3 0 1 2 3 5 -2 1 4 SG Witsies (RSA) 3 0 1 2 5 8 -3 1



2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



28 Aug 2019 NW v SACD (Pool A) 2 - 6

28 Aug 2019 NC v MPU (Pool A) 1 - 1

28 Aug 2019 KZNM v KZNI (Pool B) 3 - 1

28 Aug 2019 FS v SGN (Pool B) 3 - 0



Fixtures (GMT +2)



29 Aug 2019 08:30 SACD v KZNI (Position 1 - 8)

29 Aug 2019 10:15 KZNM v NC (Position 1 - 8)

29 Aug 2019 12:00 NW v SGN (Position 1 - 8)

29 Aug 2019 13:45 FS v MPU (Position 1 - 8)



FInal Pool standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 SACD (RSA) 3 3 0 0 13 6 7 9 2 North West (RSA) 3 2 0 1 13 9 4 6 3 Northern Cape (RSA) 3 0 1 2 5 10 -5 1 4 Mpumalanga (RSA) 3 0 1 2 4 10 -6 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Free State (RSA) 3 2 1 0 12 2 10 7 2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 3 2 1 0 8 5 3 7 3 SG Nuggets (RSA) 3 1 0 2 4 7 -3 3 4 KZN Inland (RSA) 3 0 0 3 2 12 -10 0

