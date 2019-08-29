South African IPT (Men) - Day 4
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings From the South African IPT Men's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA
2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section
Bloemfontein
Results
28 Aug 2019 NG v WPP (Pool A) 3 - 4
28 Aug 2019 KZNC v WP (Pool A) 2 - 2
28 Aug 2019 SG v SAU21 (Pool B) 1 - 0
28 Aug 2019 SGW v EP (Pool B) 2 - 3
Fixtures (GMT +2)
29 Aug 2019 10:15 NG v SGW
29 Aug 2019 13:45 EP v WP
29 Aug 2019 15:30 KZNC v SAU21
29 Aug 2019 19:00 SG v WPP
Final Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Northern Blues (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|7
|1
|6
|2
|KZN Raiders (RSA)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|4
|5
|4
|3
|Western Province (RSA)
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|4
|4
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|14
|-10
|3
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Southern Gauteng (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|12
|6
|6
|9
|2
|Eastern Province (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|10
|11
|-1
|6
|3
|SA U21
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|4
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|8
|-3
|1
2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section
Bloemfontein
Results
28 Aug 2019 NW v SACD (Pool A) 2 - 6
28 Aug 2019 NC v MPU (Pool A) 1 - 1
28 Aug 2019 KZNM v KZNI (Pool B) 3 - 1
28 Aug 2019 FS v SGN (Pool B) 3 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +2)
29 Aug 2019 08:30 SACD v KZNI (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 10:15 KZNM v NC (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 12:00 NW v SGN (Position 1 - 8)
29 Aug 2019 13:45 FS v MPU (Position 1 - 8)
FInal Pool standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|SACD (RSA)
|3
|3
|0
|0
|13
|6
|7
|9
|2
|North West (RSA)
|3
|2
|0
|1
|13
|9
|4
|6
|3
|Northern Cape (RSA)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|5
|10
|-5
|1
|4
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|3
|0
|1
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Free State (RSA)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|12
|2
|10
|7
|2
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|5
|3
|7
|3
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|3
|4
|KZN Inland (RSA)
|3
|0
|0
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|0
