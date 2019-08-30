USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back for the 2019 season. Division II games have not officially started yet, so this week we are only highlighting Division I and III.





FRIDAY, AUGUST 30



DI: No. 8 Iowa vs. No. 10 Wake Forest | 2:30 p.m. ET

As part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, No. 8 Iowa will battle No. 10 Wake Forest in Ann Arbor, Michigan at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday. Wake Forest is coming off a strong 2018 season where they made it to the semifinals of the NCAA tournament, finishing with a 13-10 record overall. Iowa will look to avenge their Sweet 16 loss to the Demon Deacons in the 2018 NCAA tournament. They finished the season with an impressive 14-7 record and their schedule for 2019 holds many of the same opponents.



DI: No. 3 Duke vs. No. 9 Penn State | 6:00 p.m. ET | ACC Network

No. 3 Duke will host No. 9 Penn State for their season opener on Friday at 6 p.m. ET in Durham, N.C. The Blue Devils finished 5-1 in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and 16-6 overall. They will have an equally challenging schedule in 2019 as they will face many of the teams ranked in the top 25 over the course of their season. Penn State will look to upset the higher-ranked home team and jumpstart their 2019 campaign. After closing the previous season with 6-2 Big Ten and 12-6 overall records, the Nittany Lions have packed their schedule with strong opponents again as they prepare to improve upon their 2018 record.







DIII: No. 3 Rowan vs. No. 19 Ursinus | 4:30 p.m. ET | GameCentral

No. 19 Ursinus will host No. 3 Rowan in Collegeville, Pa. on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The meeting between the two teams for the season opener has become customary as Rowan came away with the win in 2018. Having made it to the Final Four for the first time since 2002, the Profs' 2018 season saw growth for the program. They will look to carry that into their 2019 season and make a repeat appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Ursinus went 12-6 in 2018 but did not make it far into the postseason, as they were eliminated from the Centennial Conference Championship in the first round. The Bears will look to improve upon their 2018 performance and defeat Rowan in the season opener.



DIII: No. 4 Messiah vs. No. 16 Christopher Newport | 7:30 p.m. ET | GoMessiah.TV

No. 16 Christopher Newport will travel to Grantham, Pa. to meet No. 4 Messiah on the first night of the 2019 opening weekend at 7:30 p.m. ET. The two teams played for the first-time in many years in 2018, where the Falcons came out on top 2-0 after 70 minutes. CNU finished the 2018 season with a 13-6 overall record and made it to the Capital Athletic Conference Championship before being ousted by Salisbury. Messiah went undefeated until they lost in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament, ending their 2018 campaign. They will aim to continue the program’s success and start with a win against CNU.



SATURDAY, AUGUST 31



DI: No. 19 Rutgers vs. Ball State | 1:00 p.m. ET | BTN Plus

Ball State will travel to Piscataway, N.J. to play No. 19 Rutgers on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Ball State tallied a 2-16 record in 2018 and will look to improve upon it as they take on higher ranked opponents this year. Rutgers finished the prior season 13-6 overall and 4-4 in the Big Ten. Last season, the Scarlet Knights made its first NCAA Tournament since 1986. Rutgers brings back a dynamic group of players from last season and among those is the returner between the pipes goalkeeper Gianna Glatz.







DI: No. 4 Connecticut vs. No. 15 Northwestern | 2:00 p.m. PT

No. 4 Connecticut and No. 15 Northwestern will meet in Palo Alto, Calif. to compete in the opening weekend of the 2019 season. UConn continued to find success in their 2018 campaign, earning a record of 19-4 overall and going undefeated in the Big East. Northwestern finished at 9-10 overall and were ousted in their conference championships early on. They will come in to this matchup after playing No. 21 Stanford the day prior, giving them experience but also putting a toll on their legs. Of the five meetings between these two teams, the Huskies have won all games.



DIII: No. 6 TCNJ vs. Catholic | 1:00 p.m. ET | GameCentral

No. 6 The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) will journey to Washington, D.C. to battle Catholic University on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. The two teams traditionally play each other to open the season, and the last three meetings have gone in favor of TCNJ. The Lions went 16-5 last season, earning themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament where they made it to the second round before falling to eventual National Champions, Middlebury. They will look to make it further this year and start off the effort with a win on Saturday. Catholic went 8-9 in 2018 and appeared in the Landmark Conference Tournament. The Cardinals will look to improve on their previous season record and make a statement by upsetting TCNJ.



DIII: Keene State vs. New England | 1:00 p.m. ET | UNE Athletics

Keene State and New England also tend to play one another for the first game of their seasons. In the past, Keene State came away with the win including in the 2018 opener and they have consistent in their performance. In 2018, the Owls earned an 18-7 overall record, won Little East Conference and earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament. Ultimately, Keene State was knocked out by Middlebury in the first round. New England went 12-10 in 2018, facing many top-20 contenders throughout the season. With their difficulty of schedule, the Nor'Easters will continue to be put to the test and seek a place in the postseason.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1



DI: No. 2 Maryland vs. New Hampshire | 11:00 a.m. ET | BTN Plus

No. 2 Maryland will take on New Hampshire at home in their second game of the 2019 opening weekend on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Maryland held a 22-3 overall record in 2018, winning the Big Ten Conference Championship and falling in the National Championship to No. 1 North Carolina. They will look to start off with two wins under their belt by the conclusion of the weekend. New Hampshire will also be playing in their second game after they battle American on Friday. They earned a 6-12 record in 2018 and will hope to improve in 2019.



DI: No. 20 Liberty vs. James Madison | 1:00 p.m. ET | ESPN+

No. 20 Liberty will host James Madison on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET in Lynchburg, Va. This will be the Flames' opening match of the 2019 season. After a strong showing in 2018 with a 13-6 overall record, Liberty will look to make a statement in their first game against the home-state rival. James Madison comes off a 2-4 Colonial Athletic Association record and a 6-12 overall record in 2018. They first play Bucknell on Friday before they travel to Liberty for their second game of the season.







DIII: No. 13 Montclair vs. MIT | 11:00 a.m. ET | Montclair Athletics

No. 13 Montclair will host MIT in Montclair, N.J. on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. in a first-ever meeting between the two teams. Montclair finished 2018 with a record of 15-4, and their season ended as they fell to Smith in the first round of NCAA Tournament. The Red Hawks always pack their schedule with strong opponents, and 2019 is no different, requiring Montclair to prove themselves beginning with the matchup against MIT. The Beavers of MIT went 11-8 last season, and they were also eliminated by Smith but in their conference championship. MIT will be challenged by the teams in their schedule, starting with Montclair on Sunday.



DIII: No. 5 Johns Hopkins vs. Mary Washington | 11:00 a.m. ET | Hopkins Athletics

No. 5 Johns Hopkins will host their second game of 2019 against Mary Washington in Baltimore, Md. on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. ET. Each hold five wins and five losses in the ongoing series between the teams, but Hopkins won in 2018 by a two-goal margin. The Blue Jays had a stellar season with a record of 19-3, leading to a playoff run that upset many top-ranked teams. They made it to the Final Four for the first-time in program history, and Hopkins will look to replicate the 2018 season as much as possible. Mary Washington earned an 11-6 overall record and made it to their conference finals where they were topped by Salisbury. This being their first game of the 2019 season, Mary Washington will bring their best against the familiar opponent of Johns Hopkins



USFHA media release