Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

SA Hockey Represented on the African Hockey Board

Published on Friday, 30 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 67
View Comments



At the recent African Hockey Road to Tokyo Event in Stellenbosch, the African Hockey Congress took place where the new board was elected. It gives SA Hockey great pride to announce that Sheila Brown has been elected as the Vice President of African Hockey.



South African Hockey is immensely dedicated to the development of African Hockey and are pleased at this opportunity to continue building our relationship with the African Hockey Federation.

Further to this the African Hockey Federation took the opportunity to hold their first ever elections to form the African Hockey Athletes Committee. Former South African Captain Marsha Cox led the initiative and was on hand to announce the athletes committee after the final games in Stellenbosch.

The Athletes Committee is formed in order to represent the athlete’s viewpoints in decision making and support athletes to succeed in their sporting and non-sporting careers.

The African Hockey Federation Athletes Committee will consist of six members, three male and three females. Four of the six were elected at the Road to Tokyo event with South Africa’s very own recently retired Ilse Davids being elected.

We are proud of Ilse and Sheila and wish them both well in their respective new roles.

SA Hockey Association media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.