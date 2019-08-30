



At the recent African Hockey Road to Tokyo Event in Stellenbosch, the African Hockey Congress took place where the new board was elected. It gives SA Hockey great pride to announce that Sheila Brown has been elected as the Vice President of African Hockey.





South African Hockey is immensely dedicated to the development of African Hockey and are pleased at this opportunity to continue building our relationship with the African Hockey Federation.



Further to this the African Hockey Federation took the opportunity to hold their first ever elections to form the African Hockey Athletes Committee. Former South African Captain Marsha Cox led the initiative and was on hand to announce the athletes committee after the final games in Stellenbosch.



The Athletes Committee is formed in order to represent the athlete’s viewpoints in decision making and support athletes to succeed in their sporting and non-sporting careers.



The African Hockey Federation Athletes Committee will consist of six members, three male and three females. Four of the six were elected at the Road to Tokyo event with South Africa’s very own recently retired Ilse Davids being elected.



We are proud of Ilse and Sheila and wish them both well in their respective new roles.



SA Hockey Association media release