By Jugjet Singh



Perak are aiming for a double delight in the Razak Cup after winning their third straight national Under-16 boys’ title in Kuantan recently.





Coach Nizam Hashim believes his team are ready to win their third consecutive Razak Cup, which incepted in 1963, in Kuala Lumpur on Sept 6-14.



“Our under-16 boys showed the way by winning their third straight title and now, it is the seniors’ turn to stretch their winning streak to three in a row as well,” said Nizam.



It, however, could be an open affair this year as Perak and the other teams will not have the services of national players.



“I believe it will be a level-playing field this year. The national trainees have been barred from the Razak Cup to prepare for the Olympic qualifier in October.



“We have identified players and have started light training. The team will play as many friendly matches as possible ahead of the tournament.



“I have a good mix of players. Several players from our Malaysia Games squad have been included to strengthen the team.



In last year’s final, Perak edged Terengganu 3-1 on shootout after a 2-2 draw in regulation time in Bukit Jalil.



New Straits Times