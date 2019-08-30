Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

NZ U21 Men’s side named to contest Sultan of Johor

Published on Friday, 30 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments



Following the Vantage National U21 Tournament held in May and the two recently completed selection camps at North Harbour and Dunedin, Hockey New Zealand are pleased to announce the 18 players who will travel to the Sultan of Johor Cup on the 12th October.



The strong side features two players who have made their debut for the Vantage Black Sticks Men in Malachi Buschl and Xavier Guy. U21 Head Coach Bryce Collins will be looking to Guy and Buschl to provide experience and leadership as they aim to better 2018’s sixth place finish. New Zealand have a previous best finish at the cup of fourth place and will be looking to be a good shot to improve on that 2014 result. 

National U21 Coach Bryce Collins commented on the side” The team was selected on the back of information collated through 2018, the U21 tournament and the recent selection camps. We are lucky to have 10 players backing up from last year to form a strong core of experience. There is a nice blend of exciting young talent that has emerged in our final selection, there is quality all over the field”.         

Collins further commented on what to expect at the Sultan of Johor “We expect a to be tested in Malaysia though travel, heat, different culture and of course high quality opposition, each of which will test us in different ways. The Sultan of Johor Cup is a great event on the U21 calendar, we are fortunate to be invited and the guys look forward to the challenge at hand and shifting our performance on the world stage. 

The Sultan of Johor Cup will run from the 12-19th October in Malaysia.

NZ U21 Sultan of Johor side
Name            Age    Position    Region
Louis eckert        20    Goal Keeper    Canterbury
Malachi Buschl    19    Midfielder    Southern
Jordan Cohen        19    Striker        Capital
Taylor Craigie        21    Goal Keeper    North Harbour
Benji     Edwards        21    Defender        North Harbour
Sean Findlay        17    Striker        Central
Zander Fraser        21    Midfielder    Auckland
Connor Greentree    20    Midfielder    North Harbour
Xavier Guy        20                Defender    North Harbour
Moss Jackson        20    Striker        Canterbury
Tim Neild            20    Midfielder    Midlands
Lochie Paton        20    Defender        Capital
Dylan Thomas        20    Striker        Southern
Charl Ulrich        19    Defender        North Harbour
Gus Wakelin        20    Midfielder    Canterbury
Finn Ward        18    Midfielder    Southern
Jordan Ward        21    Defender        Southern
Maks Wyndham-Smith    20    Striker    Midlands
               
Non-Traveling Reserves               
Netesh Sukha    20    Defender    North Harbour
Sajan Patel    19    Striker    Capital

Hockey New Zealand Media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.