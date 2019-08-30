



Following the Vantage National U21 Tournament held in May and the two recently completed selection camps at North Harbour and Dunedin, Hockey New Zealand are pleased to announce the 18 players who will travel to the Sultan of Johor Cup on the 12th October.





The strong side features two players who have made their debut for the Vantage Black Sticks Men in Malachi Buschl and Xavier Guy. U21 Head Coach Bryce Collins will be looking to Guy and Buschl to provide experience and leadership as they aim to better 2018’s sixth place finish. New Zealand have a previous best finish at the cup of fourth place and will be looking to be a good shot to improve on that 2014 result.



National U21 Coach Bryce Collins commented on the side” The team was selected on the back of information collated through 2018, the U21 tournament and the recent selection camps. We are lucky to have 10 players backing up from last year to form a strong core of experience. There is a nice blend of exciting young talent that has emerged in our final selection, there is quality all over the field”.



Collins further commented on what to expect at the Sultan of Johor “We expect a to be tested in Malaysia though travel, heat, different culture and of course high quality opposition, each of which will test us in different ways. The Sultan of Johor Cup is a great event on the U21 calendar, we are fortunate to be invited and the guys look forward to the challenge at hand and shifting our performance on the world stage.



The Sultan of Johor Cup will run from the 12-19th October in Malaysia.



NZ U21 Sultan of Johor side

Name Age Position Region

Louis eckert 20 Goal Keeper Canterbury

Malachi Buschl 19 Midfielder Southern

Jordan Cohen 19 Striker Capital

Taylor Craigie 21 Goal Keeper North Harbour

Benji Edwards 21 Defender North Harbour

Sean Findlay 17 Striker Central

Zander Fraser 21 Midfielder Auckland

Connor Greentree 20 Midfielder North Harbour

Xavier Guy 20 Defender North Harbour

Moss Jackson 20 Striker Canterbury

Tim Neild 20 Midfielder Midlands

Lochie Paton 20 Defender Capital

Dylan Thomas 20 Striker Southern

Charl Ulrich 19 Defender North Harbour

Gus Wakelin 20 Midfielder Canterbury

Finn Ward 18 Midfielder Southern

Jordan Ward 21 Defender Southern

Maks Wyndham-Smith 20 Striker Midlands



Non-Traveling Reserves

Netesh Sukha 20 Defender North Harbour

Sajan Patel 19 Striker Capital



Hockey New Zealand Media release