Rhys Williams





Bev Rogers was part of the Wales team that finished fourth at the competition in Germany. Bev Rogers



Wales over 55s women’s hockey team finished fourth at the European Championships, which were held in Germany.





The competition was held in the city of Krefeld from August 8 to August 17.



Wales were knocked out at the semi-final stage, losing 1-0 to eventual-winners England, meaning their hopes of securing a medal rested on a third place play-off tie with the Netherlands.



Spurred on by the prospect of securing bronze medals, the team held the Dutch until the final quarter, before falling to a narrow 3-2 defeat.



Bev Rogers, 58, from Caerphilly was part of the team.



Rogers said: “As a squad we have come from eighth position in 2017 to fourth, which is quite an achievement.



“I was very pleased with my personal performance and as a squad during the tournament, and to get on the score sheet as a forward player is a bonus.



“I am very grateful to Caerphilly County Borough Council for their Elite system, which helps with my training and a grant towards my expenses.



“We as players have to pay for all our kit and travelling expenses and are always looking for sponsorship to help out.



Rogers added: “Hockey has not only kept me fit but allowed me to travel and make new friends all over the world. I was lucky to go to Australia to compete in the Hockey World Cup.



I’m keeping my fingers crossed to be selected to compete at the World Cup in South Africa next year.”





From left: Kerin Bowen, Bev Rogers, Gaynor Gierak and Judith Powell representing Wales. Judith Powell



In June, Wales won a silver medal at the over 60s women’s European Championships, which were held in Antwerp, Belgium.



Caerphilly Observer