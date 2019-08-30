Bir Bahadur Chhetri, a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medal-winning national hockey team, feels the current Indian squad is capable of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





Chhetri said the Indian side ticked almost all the boxes to be able to make it to the mega event. “I feel they will do well and qualify. Now the fitness level is very high. “The best players are being selected and we hope they will perform well,” said Chhetri, who was conferred the Lifetime Achievement Award by Hockey Bengal on the occasion of National Sports Day here on Thursday.



“They start (tournaments) on a good note but lose in crucial matches. The coaches have to look into it. They should do well under (Australian coach) Graham Reid.”



On being conferred the award, Chhetri said, “It is a great feeling as I played here.”



The Hindu