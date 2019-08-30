s2h Team



The D-day is coming. In about 10 days, Indian men's and women's hockey will come to know their rivals for the two-match Olympic Qualifier decider. Indian men are placed third behind Australia and Netherlands in the ranking chart for the decider, which means they will meet any of the last placed three teams (Pakistan, Austria, Egypt) among the 14-team line up. The FIH will conduct draw on 9th September in its HQ, Lausanne.





The Oceania Cup is yet to be held. Either Australia (now in No.1 position) or New Zealand (No.7) will walk away with the direct qualifier will be known in the first week of September.



Indian men will have to wait another ten days to know their rival, whether Austria, Egypt or Pakistan.



Indian women are placed 7th in the 14-team line up. After draw, their rival will be known among the last four teams: Canada, Italy, Chile and Russia.



Indian women have been doing well against all these four nations, which is a good news. Men also comfortably placed to win their OQ Series. However, it is another matter if its rival will be Pakistan.



The good news is that both Indian Men's and Women's last round competition will be held in India.



The following teams have already qualified for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 as winners of their respective Continental Championship: Argentina (Men and Women), South Africa (Men and Women), Belgium (Men) and Netherlands (Women). They will be joined by the winners of the Oceania Cup – Men and Women - which will take place in Rockhampton, Australia (5-8 September). Japan (Men and Women) won their Continental Championship in 2018 and were already qualified as hosts.



