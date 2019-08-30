After three days of action the tournament has completed its first stage in Bloemfontein, the group stages. With the format being used all teams are still in it with the Quarter Final stage taking place on Thursday. Here is what went down in the women’s A Section group stage.





GROUP A



Like their men’s side, the Southern Gauteng Lions dominated their group stage and launched their way to the top of the Group A. Sylvia van Jaarsveldt and Lilian du Plessis are in goal scoring form and were the stars in their perfect group stage. A 10-1 win against EP was followed by a 2-0 win against the Northern Blues and a 4-1 win against the SA U21 side.



The Northern Blues, who are winning the social media game, took ownership of second spot in the table with a thrilling 3-1 win against SA U21 inspired by skipper Celia Evans. They secured their spot with a comfortable victory against EP. SA U21 took third spot when they defeated they EP.



GROUP B



The hosts, Free State, surprised a few in stealing top spot in Group B. They earned their spot on the back of two wins against Western Province 3-2 before seeing off the KZN Raiders superbly on day 2. They were then beaten by North West but had done enough to secure a goal difference top spot.



Second spot in the group was Western Province who bounced back from their opening defeat to secure back to back victories against KZN Raiders and North West. While the Potchefstroom team secured third on goal difference even though they lost to the Raiders. Setting up some tasty Quarter Finals



QUARTER FINAL LINE UP



Southern Gauteng vs. KZN Raiders

Northern Blues vs. North West

SA U21 vs. Western Province

Free State vs. Eastern Province



SA Hockey Association media release