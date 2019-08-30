MORGAN PIEK





Cornelle Holtzhausen of Free State - Morgan Piek



The Free State women’s hockey advanced to the semi-finals of the 2019 IPT being played in Bloemfontein. The home side came back from 2-0 down after conceding two early goals to beat the side from Port Elizabeth 4-2.





Free State look to continue their impressive form in the competition on Friday evening when they go up against Northerns in the semi-finals on Friday evening.



Northerns in their turn were made to work for their spot in the next round after being forced into a shootout by North West. After regulation time the game was deadlocked at 2-2. Northerns edged the team from Potchefstroom by winning the shootout 4-2.



Western Province also had to come back from a goal behind when they conceded early in their quarter-final against the South African U21 women. Two goals in as many minutes by Tarryn Glasby and Quanita Bobbs from penalty corners were enough for the side from the Western Cape to win and advance to the quarter-finals. They will face Southern Gauteng in the last four match on Friday.



Southern Gauteng in their turn made light work of KwaZulu-Natal Raiders in their quarter-final with a comfortable 4-1 win.



In the men’s A Section, Northerns set up a date with Western Province in the semi-finals by beating the Southern Gauteng Witsies. The team from the capital city were able to win the game 4-2, while Province in their turn made light work of Eastern Province who hardly posed any challenge.



The team in blue-and-white squares thrashed the team from the Friendly City 8-1 to move into the next round.



South Africa U21 impressed by seeing off the KwaZulu-Natal Raiders with 3-2 in a shootout. The game had to be settled when it ended in a 0-0 deadlock after regulation time. Next up for the young national players will be Southern Gauteng.



Southern Gauteng breezed into the last four with a comprehensive 6-1 drubbing of Western Province Peninsula.



In the men’s B Section, hosts Free State, booked a semi-final berth when they beat Mpumalanga 3-1 in a shootout after their match finished tied at 1-1. Free State will face the Southern Gauteng Nuggets in the semi-finals on Friday. The other semi-final will be contested between South Africa Country Districts and the KwaZulu-Natal Mynahs. Free State will face Southern Gauteng Nuggets at 16:00 on Friday afternoon.



A Section semi-finals:



13:45 Northern Blues men vs. Western Province men

15:30 Southern Gauteng women vs. Western Province women

17:15 South Africa U21 men vs. Southern Gauteng men

19:00 Free State women vs. Northern Blues women



OFM