Results, Fixtures and Pool standings from the South African IPT Women's A and B sections.





2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section

Bloemfontein



Results



29 Aug 2019 SG v KZNC 4 - 1

29 Aug 2019 WP v SAU21 2 - 1

29 Aug 2019 FSA v EP 4 - 2

29 Aug 2019 NG v NW 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)



Fixtures (GMT +2)



30 Aug 2019 08:30 KZNC v SAU21

30 Aug 2019 12:00 EP v NW

30 Aug 2019 15:30 SG v WP

30 Aug 2019 19:00 FSA v NG



2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



29 Aug 2019 SACD v SGN (Pool B) 4 - 0

29 Aug 2019 SGW v MPUM (Pool A) 2 - 0

29 Aug 2019 KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B) 1 - 2

29 Aug 2019 NGD v FSB (Pool A) 2 - 2

29 Aug 2019 WPP v SACD (Pool B) 1 - 0



Fixtures (GMT +2)



30 Aug 2019 10:15 BORDER v SGN

30 Aug 2019 10:45 NGD v NWB

30 Aug 2019 13:45 FSB v SACD

30 Aug 2019 14:15 MPUM v WPP

30 Aug 2019 17:45 SGW v KZN MYN



Final Pool standing



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 SG Witsies (RSA) 4 4 0 0 10 0 10 12 2 Mpumalanga (RSA) 4 2 0 2 2 3 -1 6 3 Northern Daisies (RSA) 4 1 2 1 4 6 -2 5 4 Free State B (RSA) 4 1 1 2 9 6 3 4 5 Border (RSA) 4 0 1 3 2 12 -10 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 WP Peninsula (RSA) 4 3 1 0 6 3 3 10 2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 4 2 1 1 10 6 4 7 3 SACD (RSA) 4 2 0 2 11 5 6 6 4 North West B (RSA) 4 1 0 3 4 9 -5 3 5 SG Nuggets (RSA) 4 1 0 3 3 11 -8 3

