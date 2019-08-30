South African 2019 Senior IPT - Women - Day 5
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings from the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA
2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section
Bloemfontein
Results
29 Aug 2019 SG v KZNC 4 - 1
29 Aug 2019 WP v SAU21 2 - 1
29 Aug 2019 FSA v EP 4 - 2
29 Aug 2019 NG v NW 2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)
Fixtures (GMT +2)
30 Aug 2019 08:30 KZNC v SAU21
30 Aug 2019 12:00 EP v NW
30 Aug 2019 15:30 SG v WP
30 Aug 2019 19:00 FSA v NG
2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section
Bloemfontein
Results
29 Aug 2019 SACD v SGN (Pool B) 4 - 0
29 Aug 2019 SGW v MPUM (Pool A) 2 - 0
29 Aug 2019 KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B) 1 - 2
29 Aug 2019 NGD v FSB (Pool A) 2 - 2
29 Aug 2019 WPP v SACD (Pool B) 1 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +2)
30 Aug 2019 10:15 BORDER v SGN
30 Aug 2019 10:45 NGD v NWB
30 Aug 2019 13:45 FSB v SACD
30 Aug 2019 14:15 MPUM v WPP
30 Aug 2019 17:45 SGW v KZN MYN
Final Pool standing
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|SG Witsies (RSA)
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|0
|10
|12
|2
|Mpumalanga (RSA)
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|-1
|6
|3
|Northern Daisies (RSA)
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|-2
|5
|4
|Free State B (RSA)
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|6
|3
|4
|5
|Border (RSA)
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|12
|-10
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|WP Peninsula (RSA)
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|3
|10
|2
|KZN Mynahs (RSA)
|4
|2
|1
|1
|10
|6
|4
|7
|3
|SACD (RSA)
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|5
|6
|6
|4
|North West B (RSA)
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|5
|SG Nuggets (RSA)
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|3