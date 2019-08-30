Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

South African 2019 Senior IPT - Women - Day 5

Published on Friday, 30 August 2019 10:00
Results, Fixtures and Pool standings from the South African IPT Women's A and B sections. Live streaming via https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA



2019 Senior IPT - Women's A Section
Bloemfontein

Results

29 Aug 2019     SG v KZNC     4 - 1
29 Aug 2019     WP v SAU21     2 - 1
29 Aug 2019     FSA v EP         4 - 2
29 Aug 2019     NG v NW         2 - 2 (4 - 2 SO)

Fixtures (GMT +2)

30 Aug 2019 08:30     KZNC v SAU21
30 Aug 2019 12:00     EP v NW
30 Aug 2019 15:30     SG v WP
30 Aug 2019 19:00     FSA v NG   

2019 Senior IPT - Women's B-Section
Bloemfontein

Results

29 Aug 2019     SACD v SGN (Pool B)         4 - 0
29 Aug 2019     SGW v MPUM (Pool A)         2 - 0
29 Aug 2019    KZN MYN v NWB (Pool B)     1 - 2
29 Aug 2019     NGD v FSB (Pool A)         2 - 2
29 Aug 2019     WPP v SACD (Pool B)         1 - 0

Fixtures (GMT +2)

30 Aug 2019 10:15     BORDER v SGN
30 Aug 2019 10:45     NGD v NWB
30 Aug 2019 13:45     FSB v SACD
30 Aug 2019 14:15     MPUM v WPP
30 Aug 2019 17:45     SGW v KZN MYN

Final Pool standing

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 SG Witsies (RSA) 4 4 0 0 10 0 10 12
2 Mpumalanga (RSA) 4 2 0 2 2 3 -1 6
3 Northern Daisies (RSA) 4 1 2 1 4 6 -2 5
4 Free State B (RSA) 4 1 1 2 9 6 3 4
5 Border (RSA) 4 0 1 3 2 12 -10 1

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 WP Peninsula (RSA) 4 3 1 0 6 3 3 10
2 KZN Mynahs (RSA) 4 2 1 1 10 6 4 7
3 SACD (RSA) 4 2 0 2 11 5 6 6
4 North West B (RSA) 4 1 0 3 4 9 -5 3
5 SG Nuggets (RSA) 4 1 0 3 3 11 -8 3

SA Hockey Match Centre

