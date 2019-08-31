England Hockey was saddened to hear of the passing of former Great Britain captain John W Neill (15 May 1934 - 21 August 2019).





John received a total of 89 caps (56 GB, 33 England) between 1958-1968 and represented GB at the 1960, 1964 and 1968 Olympic Games, captaining the side at the latter. At the time he retired, he held the record for the most number of games played for GB.



He was also a member of Bowdon HC for many years and also represented The North on ten occasions and Cheshire 43 times.



As well as hockey, John was also an avid member of the tennis club at Bowdon and won numerous titles at the club. He also worked locally as a Director of the family brewery Greenall Whitley & Co. Ltd in Warrington.



England Hockey Board Media release