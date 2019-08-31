T&T's Roach is University assist hockey coach
T&T's Tamia Roach, a former standout player with the Lock Haven University field hockey team and a 2019 LHU graduate has been added to the school's coaching staff as an assistant coach.
Roach graduated from LHU in May with a degree in early childhood education after a tremendous playing career at The Haven.
The four-year starter played in 70 games amassing 31 career goals, 17 career assists, and 79 career points and capped her career with a brilliant senior season last year.
Following the 2018 campaign, she has named an All-Atlantic 10 Conference (A-10) selection, earning First Team honours. Roach, a preseason all-conference pick, earned First Team honours after registering a 20-point season. She had eight goals and four assists in 16 games.
Roach also earned 2018 National Field Hockey Coaches' Association (NFHCA) All-Region honours after earning a spot on the All-Mideast Second Team.
In all, the standout scholar-athlete was a two-time All-Conference selection, and following her rookie season in 2016, she was also named to the A-10's All-Rookie Team.
During all four years of her playing career, Roach earned NFHCA All-Academic National honours. She was also a two-season captain and twice, was voted LHU's Team MVP.
She also had the highest GPA among all LHU women senior student-athletes during the 2018-19 academic year.
In more Lock Haven University field hockey news, national player and rising-junior standout, Arouca-born Kayla Brathwaite was named to the preseason All-Conference Team. Both the preseason poll and preseason all-conference team were voted on by the league's head coaches.
Brathwaite, a speedy-midfielder, is a big-time difference-maker for the Bald Eagles.
Last season, she scored two goals and dished out eight assists (12 pts.), while providing tremendous end-to-end play for head coach Pat Rudy's side.
Following her rookie season in 2017, Brathwaite earned a spot on both the A-10 Second Team and the All-Rookie Team. As a true-freshman back in 2017, she started all 18 games and recorded one goal, five assists and a defensive save.
Lock Haven's 2019 A-10 opener is set for Sunday, September 22 when the Bald Eagles play host to Davidson. Last season, LHU beat Davidson 2-0.
The Trinidad Guardian