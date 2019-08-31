Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

T&T's Roach is University assist hockey coach

Published on Saturday, 31 August 2019
T&T's Tamia Roach, a for­mer stand­out play­er with the Lock Haven Uni­ver­si­ty field hock­ey team and a 2019 LHU grad­u­ate has been added to the school's coach­ing staff as an as­sis­tant coach.



Roach grad­u­at­ed from LHU in May with a de­gree in ear­ly child­hood ed­u­ca­tion af­ter a tremen­dous play­ing ca­reer at The Haven.

The four-year starter played in 70 games amass­ing 31 ca­reer goals, 17 ca­reer as­sists, and 79 ca­reer points and capped her ca­reer with a bril­liant se­nior sea­son last year.

Fol­low­ing the 2018 cam­paign, she has named an All-At­lantic 10 Con­fer­ence (A-10) se­lec­tion, earn­ing First Team ho­n­ours. Roach, a pre­sea­son all-con­fer­ence pick, earned First Team ho­n­ours af­ter reg­is­ter­ing a 20-point sea­son. She had eight goals and four as­sists in 16 games.

Roach al­so earned 2018 Na­tion­al Field Hock­ey Coach­es' As­so­ci­a­tion (NFH­CA) All-Re­gion ho­n­ours af­ter earn­ing a spot on the All-Mideast Sec­ond Team.

In all, the stand­out schol­ar-ath­lete was a two-time All-Con­fer­ence se­lec­tion, and fol­low­ing her rook­ie sea­son in 2016, she was al­so named to the A-10's All-Rook­ie Team.

Dur­ing all four years of her play­ing ca­reer, Roach earned NFH­CA All-Aca­d­e­m­ic Na­tion­al ho­n­ours. She was al­so a two-sea­son cap­tain and twice, was vot­ed LHU's Team MVP.

She al­so had the high­est GPA among all LHU women se­nior stu­dent-ath­letes dur­ing the 2018-19 aca­d­e­m­ic year.

In more Lock Haven Uni­ver­si­ty field hock­ey news, na­tion­al play­er and ris­ing-ju­nior stand­out, Arou­ca-born Kay­la Brath­waite was named to the pre­sea­son All-Con­fer­ence Team. Both the pre­sea­son poll and pre­sea­son all-con­fer­ence team were vot­ed on by the league's head coach­es.

Brath­waite, a speedy-mid­field­er, is a big-time dif­fer­ence-mak­er for the Bald Ea­gles.

Last sea­son, she scored two goals and dished out eight as­sists (12 pts.), while pro­vid­ing tremen­dous end-to-end play for head coach Pat Rudy's side.

Fol­low­ing her rook­ie sea­son in 2017, Brath­waite earned a spot on both the A-10 Sec­ond Team and the All-Rook­ie Team. As a true-fresh­man back in 2017, she start­ed all 18 games and record­ed one goal, five as­sists and a de­fen­sive save.

Lock Haven's 2019 A-10 open­er is set for Sun­day, Sep­tem­ber 22 when the Bald Ea­gles play host to David­son. Last sea­son, LHU beat David­son 2-0.

The Trinidad Guardian

