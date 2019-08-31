Ryan DePhillips





Penn State took an early lead over No. 3 Duke, but that score would not hold up, resulting in an opening-day loss for the Nittany Lions.





Coach Char Morett-Curtiss’ No. 9 young squad fell 4-1 to the more experienced No. 3 Duke Blue Devils on the road.



The quick start was fueled by sophomore midfielder Anna Simon.



Simon carried the ball up field around the cage. In a series of fortunate events for Penn State, a deflection in front of the cage allowed Simon to find junior forward Alexis Horst, who gave the squad a 1-0 advantage.



The Nittany Lions' freshman goalkeeper Brie Barraco made her debut with seven saves as the offense struggled to get things going with three total shots on goal.



In the first period, Barraco led the defense and shut down the Blue Devils.



On both sides of the field, the teams were quiet on offense. However, the pace of the game started to threateningly pick up in the second period.



Since the opposition had plenty of depth on offense, they forced the Nittany Lions to scramble later on. According to Morett-Curtiss, the preseason emphasis on possessing the ball was not executed as well as she would have liked.



“We showed good signs today and we played together throughout the game but have to do better taking care of the ball,” Morett-Curtiss told GoPSUSports. “Turnovers and lack of possession really got us in trouble today and against a good team like Duke, it will be costly.”



By halftime, Duke outshot Penn State 8-1. Barraco was faced with a stiff test as the Blue Devils took their first and final lead with two additional goals.



However, Morett-Curtiss’ team would not go down quietly.



Baracco kept the Blue Devils’ offense at bay as the Nittany Lions still struggled to get things going on offense, until the last period.



Led by junior midfielder Madison Moreno and Simon, the offense had several threatening scoring opportunities but failed to convert. In the change of possession, Baracco could not save two talented backhand shots from the Blue Devils.



Despite the outcome, Morett-Curtiss was pleased in the direction the squad is going, dating back before the season began.



"Our players gave 100 percent for the entire 60 minutes,” Morett-Curtis said. “That is definitely something we will build on as the season progresses.”



Daily Collegian