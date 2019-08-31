By Naveen Peter





Savita will be hoping to make the most the tour ahead of their Olympic qualification



With the FIH draw for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic qualifiers scheduled for September 9, the Indian hockey teams are primed for their next big challenge.





In order to ensure they are well conditioned for their tilt towards Tokyo, the Indian men's team will be travelling to Belgium for a three-match Test series that will see them take on the world champions between September 23 and October 4.



Having won the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo recently, Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh believes they are firmly on track for next year's Olympics:



"It's been amazing to see the way our team has performed in the last couple of months," enthused the stopper.



"Our victory in the Olympic Test Event showed that we have an excellent bench strength since most of the senior players were rested for the tournament. The team has the right balance at the moment and we are confident of booking a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics," Sreejesh said in a media release by Hockey India.



The goalie recognises that their upcoming opponents will provide the toughest of tests.



"The tour of Belgium is a massive series for us," said the 31-year-old.



"They are the No. 2 side in the world and if we perform well against them then it will be a big confidence boost for us ahead of the FIH Olympic Qualifiers."



The British test



While the men travel to Antwerp, the Indian women’s team will head to England to face Great Britain in a five-match Test series ahead of the Olympic qualification.



Speaking about the upcoming tour, the women’s team ’keeper Savita said it would be a great opportunity for the side to test themselves against the reigning Olympic champions.



"Playing the World No. 4 England side will be a tough challenge in a five-match series, but if we continue to communicate well on the field then we will surely produce great results," said Savita



Results have been going India's way of late but Savita believes that, although they maybe peaking at the right time, there is no room for complacency.



"We have gained momentum at the right time with victories in the FIH Women's Series Finals Hiroshima 2019 and the Olympic Test Event," she said.



"However, we cannot get carried away with the results and need to continue to focus on improving our game."



