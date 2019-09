Final results from the South African IPT Men's A and B sections.





2019 Senior IPT - Men's A-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



31 Aug 2019 SGW v WPP (Pos 7/8) 1 - 1 (3 - 2 SO)

31 Aug 2019 EP v KZNC (Pos 5/6) 0 - 2

31 Aug 2019 NG v SAU21 (Pos 3/4) 2 - 0

31 Aug 2019 WP v SG (Pos 1/2) 2 - 2 (3 - 2 SO)



Final standings



1. Western Province

2. Southern Gauteng

3. Northern Blue

4. SA U21

5. KZN Raiders

6. Eastern Province

7. SG Witsies

8. WP Peninsula



2019 Senior IPT - Men's B-Section

Bloemfontein



Results



31 Aug 2019 NC v MPU (Position 7 & 8) 1 - 2

31 Aug 2019 KZNI v NW (Position 5&6) 0 - 7

31 Aug 2019 KZNM v SGN (Position 3&4) 6 - 1

31 Aug 2019 SACD v FS (Position 1&2) 1 - 2



Final standings



1. Free State

2. SACD

3. KZN Mynahs

4. SG Nuggets

5. North West

6. KZN Inland

7. Mpumalanga

8. Northern Cape



