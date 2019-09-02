By Aiden Kantner





Now-junior forward Bente Buwalda fights for the ball against Maryland's Kyler Greenwalt on Oct. 12 at the IU Field Hockey Complex. The team picked up its first win of the season, 4-3, against Drexel University behind a double-overtime game-winner from senior forward Sheridan Weiss. Anna Tiplick Buy Photos



The IU field hockey team picked up its first win of the season, 4-3, against Drexel University behind a double overtime game winner from senior forward Sheridan Weiss. The Hoosiers came back three separate times in the game, being down 0-1, 1-2 and 2-3 at various points.





With about 20 minutes left in regulation, sophomore midfielder Mary Kate Kesler found the back of the net for the Hoosiers, tying the game at three goals each. It took another 37 minutes of game time for Weiss to get her second career goal for the Hoosiers and her first since 2017.



“I knew I really had to be the one to bring the spark and bring the fire this half, and that’s just what I did, I brought my attitude and my effort,'' Weiss said after the game to the Big Ten Network.



The Hoosiers came out aggressive, especially on the offensive side of the ball in their second game. After only having two shots on goal against the No.12 University of Louisville on Friday, IU had 14 shots on goal against Drexel. It took the Drexel goalkeeper combo of Alexis Sokach and Megan Hadfield to keep the game within reach for the Dragons, as the Hoosiers laid siege to the goal on Sunday.



Although she did not find the scoresheet against the Dragons, senior midfielder Kelsey Giese was consistently pushing the ball forward into the circle for IU, getting off seven shots and finding Weiss for the game winner in the 78th minute.



Junior goalkeeper Sachi Ananias also had a game to remember. After giving up two goals early, Ananias ended with five saves, including two in the overtime periods to keep her team alive.



After the game, IU head coach Kayla Bashore was excited for her team’s hard work to pay off.



“They’ve worked their butts off to get to this point, and to get a win like this is huge moving forward,” Bashore said.



The win was the first for Bashore in her return as the coach to Bloomington, where as a player, she was a two-time All-American and 2005 Big Ten Player of the Year, leading the Hoosiers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and 17 wins, still an all-time record for an IU field hockey team.



The Hoosiers return to action against Miami University of Ohio at 3 p.m. Friday at the IU Field Hockey Comple where they look to continue their undefeated start at home.



