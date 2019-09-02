By Jugjet Singh





National women’s hockey coach K. Dharmaraj says his team is ready to fill the void, should South Africa withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics qualifier. - NSTP/Owee Ah Chun.



Coach K. Dharmaraj hopes his women’s hockey team will get a chance to play in the final round of the Olympic qualifiers in October.





The team were considered weak in the past, but things have changed in the last two years under Dharmaraj. They are now respected by top-ranked nations.



Dharmaraj’s charges could break a new barrier if South Africa, who won the African qualifiers recently, withdraw from the Tokyo Olympics next year.



“I am ready for both eventualities. My team will be ready for the qualifiers if South Africa withdraw due to their Olympic Council’s strict guidelines,” said the former international.



“But if we do not make it, I will start all over again from the Junior World Cup qualifiers.



“If it is back to the drawing board, I will only need to replace two players (for the junior qualifiers).



“The dream of playing in the Olympics or the World Cup, or both can become a reality if we keep the same momentum in training as well as given the same type of run-up matches against top teams in Europe and Asia.



He added: “I’m not saying that if South Africa withdraw and we play in the qualifier, we will qualify for the Olympics.



“It will be against a tough opponent, but we need to break another barrier, and that is the challenge my players and I hope to achieve.”



New Straits Times