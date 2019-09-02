An amazing week of hockey concluded with Western Province continuing a tradition in SA Men’s Hockey over the past three years. That tradition is that the champions of the indoor hockey IPT have gone on and won the outdoor tournament too. With Southerns being the favourites on paper it was always going to be a tough challenge for Province, but they showed up in a big way.





Mustapha Cassiem, the PHL Young player of the year, was in sensational form and stepped up to give Province the lead in the 26th minute with a goal finished superbly on the reverse stick. But Southerns are a fantastic team and were desperate to step up from last year’s silver medal and surged straight back up the other end. The pressure resulted in a penalty stroke which Nic Spooner duly stood up to and finished it. That’s back -to-back finals that Spooner has scored in and once more underlines his big match temperament.



Western Province then had their own big match player step up from a penalty stroke and fire passed Rassie Pieterse. That player was 17-year-old Mustapha Cassiem. With a 2-1 lead going into the final quarter Province were dreaming of the trophy.



But those dreams were temporarily doused when Brynn Cleak got on the end of superb Richard Pautz work to level the final. And that ended the goal scoring for the tournament and set up another penalty shootout to decide the title.



Despite his fantastic form throughout the tournament, Rassie Pieterse was unable to deny Ryan Julius and Andrew Hobson and of course it meant that Mustapha Cassiem stood with the opportunity to seal the title. It was an opportunity he would not waste as Western Province sealed a remarkable title and Southerns wait for a title extends by another year.



The Individual Player awards for the tournament were as follows:



Goalkeeper of the tournament – Rassie Pieterse (Southern Gauteng)

Top Goalscorer – Richard Pautz (Southern Gauteng) & Connor Beauchamp (Western Province)

Young Player of the tournament – Dayaan Cassiem (Western Province)

Player of the tournament – Nic Spooner (Southern Gauteng)



SA Men’s Hockey IPT 2019 – Final Placings



A Section

Western Province Southern Gauteng Northern Blues SA U21 KZN Raiders Eastern Province SG Witsies WP Peninsula

B Section

Free State SACD KZN Mynahs SG Nuggets North West KZN Inland Mpumalanga Northern Cape



SA Hockey Association media release