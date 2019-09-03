By Jugjet Singh



NEGRI Sembilan’s Razak Cup team will play in Division Two this year following their decision to boycott last year’s edition.





A Division One semi-finalists in 2017, Negri pulled out because they were upset with last year’s ruling concerning the eligibility of players.



Ironically, the eligibility ruling Negri were fighting against has been changed again for this year’s edition on Sept 20-28 at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



“Negri were playing in Division One for 11 straight years before last year’s edition. We have been demoted to Division Two this year,” said Negri team manager S. Chandran.



“The irony is that Negri fought against the 2018 ruling which stated that players must play according to the State code on their Identification Cards.



“We protested because we had eight players who were studying in Negri but were born in other states. And when the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions committee did not entertain us, we had to pull out on principle.



“But this year, the competitions committee reverted to the old ruling where students can play for States where they are studying.



“Negri will be fielding mostly Malaysia Games players. Hopefully, we will make the Division Two final and earn promotion to the top-tier competition,” said Chandran.



Last year, Perak were champions in Division One while Pahang won the second-tier tournament. Kuala Lumpur won the women’s Razak Cup title.



