



A 19-player squad has been selected for the SPAR South Africa Indoor squad for a selection camp at Danville Park Girls High School from the 26-28 September. From this selection camp the team will then be selected to take on Switzerland in November in 6 test matches split between Durban and Cape Town.





SPAR South Africa shocked the world number 7 Switzerland in January by winning the series 3-1 so the Europeans will be fired up to try and get revenge against a team who has not lost a series since the 2017 African Indoor Cup of Nations.



The squad has been selected on the back of the SPAR Indoor Series earlier this year and includes players that impressed for both SPAR South Africa and the Emerging South Africa sides that took on Zimbabwe and Botswana. Eloise Walter is also back in the squad having missed the SPAR Indoor Series through injury.



In terms of emerging South Africa players from the SPAR Indoor Series, Ammaarah Hendricks, Kayla de Waal, Nepo Serage and Nompilo Thenjwayo are the players who will fight to earn their first international caps while Jess Lardant and Andrea Leader will be looking to earn themselves further caps for the SPAR South Africa Indoor side.



Greg White, convenor of selectors, shared his thoughts on the team:



“Our focus is quickly shifting to the African Qualifiers for the next FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, but we are also constantly looking to build for the future by exposing new players to International Indoor Hockey and rewarding form shown for the Emerging South Africa side. We are delighted with the mix of players selected and look forward to seeing how they handle the pressure of a selection camp before selecting our final squad to take on Switzerland. We know they will be looking for revenge, so it promises to be a fantastic series!”



SPAR South Africa Selection Camp

No Name Province 1 Alex Kavanagh Southern Gauteng 2 Ammaarah Hendricks Western Province 3 Amy Greaves KZN Inland 4 Andrea Leader Western Province 5 Celia Evans Northern Blues 6 Cheree Greyvenstein (GK) SPAR KZN Raiders 7 Cindy Hack SPAR KZN Raiders 8 Edith Molikoe KZN Inland 9 Eloise Walters KZN Inland 10 Jamie Southgate Western Province 11 Jessica Lardant SPAR KZN Raiders 12 Jessica O’Connor SPAR KZN Raiders 13 Kara Botes Southern Gauteng 14 Kayla de Waal Western Province 15 Nepo Serage (GK) Western Province 16 Nompilo Thenjwayo Southern Gauteng 17 Robyn Johnson Southern Gauteng 18 Tegan Fourie SPAR KZN Raiders 19 Zimi Shange (GK) SPAR KZN Raiders



SA Hockey Association media release