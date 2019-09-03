Nic Kerber







Days out from Rockhampton taking centre stage for the Oceania Cup, we conducted two special Q&A’s with a couple of the region’s and this country’s best ever. First up, a man who is widely regarded as the greatest men’s hockey player of all time.





Jamie Dwyer was born and bred in the regional Central Queensland city. Having grown up playing and being surrounded by hockey, at 17 he moved south to Brisbane for the sport before being invited to the Australian Institute of Sport two years later in 1999. He has lived on and off in Perth since, having sculpted a career most players could only dream of.



Ahead of the biggest games of 2019 for the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras, a very busy Jamie Dwyer took some time to fill us in on what he has been up to and his excitement of all eyes turning to Rockhampton.



Hi Jamie. Thanks for taking the time to chat. How is life going post Kookaburras?



JD: Life is pretty busy at the moment. I’ve got a young family and right now we think it’s best to be in Perth. Everyone is happy and the family’s needs are what is most important, so life is going well. I’ve got three kids aged 10, 8 and 4 which keeps my wife and I busy. They grow up fast and take in every moment.



After I retired it was a bit of an adjustment after playing 16 years for the Australian team. You change a lot in your lifestyle and it takes a while to adjust. The first year wasn’t easy and I guess everyone deals with it differently. I was very lucky, I had a business and a family, and now being retired for three years you find your rhythm, find what you want to do, and I’m very happy at the moment.



Are the kids into hockey?



The oldest two love it and my daughter isn’t into it just yet but I don’t think she’s too far off. In Australia because of the weather and the opportunity, kids can play a range of sports so I encourage them to give everything a crack. There’s no pressure on them to play hockey but the oldest loves it and the middle one is into everything at the moment so we’ll see what happens.



It would be remiss not to ask about your hockey stick business JDH (Jamie Dwyer Hockey). How’s it all going and what convinced you to start it up?



Business wise I’ve got a few things on the go. My main role is working for JDH, which is sold around the world. It’s a full time job which is going well, and I also part own a couple of restaurants in Perth with some other athletes – Eamon Sullivan and Steve Hooker. The restaurants are doing really well.



You started JDH before you finished playing. What made you want to start up a hockey stick company?



I started it in 2014. It started as a bit of fun and just grew, I guess because of my name and the access I had to get into retail shops around the world. Every year it keeps growing and I guess I knew how to make a good hockey stick and I was passionate about it. The sticks are made in Pakistan and I went over there a few times, at least once a year, to make sure the quality of the product keeps improving. Once I knew the quality was really good, the sticks were sold all around the world so I had to learn quickly how to run a business and how to make a profit. With the restaurants, Eamon runs restaurants and he gave me some feedback on how to run a business and although the hockey world is a little bit different to restaurants, there are some similar concepts. One of the advantages JDH has over other hockey stick brands is that we’re sold across the world in places like Japan, the USA, South America and all of Europe, so it’s a worldwide brand that is getting bigger every year. I’m really proud of it and it’s great because I can stay involved in hockey.



How did you find taking to running a business compared to turning up to training early every morning?



I like it because I am out of my comfort zone. I’ve learnt a lot and I don’t think it matters what age you are or what part of your life you’re in, when you’re learning and improving it’s always satisfying because you’re getting the most out of your life. The past 18 months especially have been a big learning curve for me business wise and I’m very happy I’ve taken this path in my job, it’s great fun and I really enjoy it.



In your playing days were you fussy and particular about what hockey stick you used?



Everyone is different. You can hand a stick to an international player and they’ll use it. Some are very fussy and particular. I was to the extreme on the fussy side. I had to have the perfect stick otherwise I didn’t use it. I’d have one stick that I’d really like and then I’d try to get the same stick made. So I guess that’s why when I’m at the factory and getting them to make a stick, whether it’s a millimetre here or there can make a difference, change the balance point among other things. When I was playing I wanted the perfect stick and now that has translated into trying to build the perfect stick.



Do you get itchy watching the Kookaburras now?



I get really itchy. I’d still love to be out there playing for the Kookaburras. I still play club hockey in Perth in the first division, so I get to play with and against some of the current Australian players. I was just at the European Championships in Antwerp, and the way they ran that tournament, it would make anyone want to play hockey because it was unbelievable. So I do get itchy feet. I still love going out there and competing, and one thing you do miss when you retire is putting on that green and gold shirt and playing in big tournaments and challenging yourself against the best opposition in the world. The competitive side of it is what I thrived on when I was playing but I definitely don’t miss the trainings or getting up at 5am in the morning and going to all of the meetings.



Do you still feel like you would give some of the current crop a good run for their money in the local competition?



I think I could but the next morning I wouldn’t be able to walk (laughs). But on the day, because my competitive spirit just kicks into gear, I can’t help but probably exert myself too much, but I still really enjoy playing.



This year’s Oceania Cup is in your home town of Rockhampton. When was the last time you were back there?



I was there in April with my wife and kids to catch up with my family. I try and get back at least once a year.



Rockhampton has been an amazing breeding ground for some outstanding Australian hockey players – you and Mark Knowles to name but a few. Is there something in the water there?



I’m not sure. There a lot of sports stars, and not just hockey players, to come out of Rockhampton. A lot of rugby league players, Rod Laver came from Rockhampton, Anna Meares. I remember in 2004 when we came back from Athens and Knowlesy (Mark Knowles) and I had a gold medal, and Anna Meares had a medal, the kids we showed the medals to just thought it was a local running race and that they gave them out to everyone. But seriously, I don’t know. Hockey has always been strong in Rockhampton and there were a few Australian players when I was growing up who were from that town who I looked up to. Now I guess kids look up to Mark and myself and Matt Ghodes who has been to a couple of Olympics as well.



How did you first get into hockey?



My mum started playing hockey when she was at school. Dad was playing for another club and I started playing. All my aunties and uncles played. Every Saturday I’d rock up and play juniors all day and then go and watch mum and dad and friends play in the afternoon…it was a perfect day out.



What do you think it means to the region to be hosting the Oceania Cup and such high stake matches?



I think it’s awesome for hockey in Rockhampton and the regions around it like Gladstone and Mackay. There are two great turf pitches in Rockhampton now, a fantastic facility, and to be able to watch high quality international hockey is great. Rockhampton doesn’t get to see too many international games, but to have these games up there I think the city is really going to thrive off it. I know they have put in a lot of hard work and hopefully by having some games up there it will show the youngsters from that region that it’s definitely possible to play for Australia.



From a players’ point of view, when I was playing we used to love going to the country towns to play because you always get a good feeling and the crowd really gets behind you.







As part of the tournament, there is a legends game and a function to celebrate the 15 year anniversary of the gold medal winning Kookaburras team from the Athens Olympics in 2004. There are going to be 12 players from that team in Rockhampton, how much are you looking forward to reminiscing with your old team mates?



We’ve got a Viber and Whatsapp group of the guys in that 2004 Olympic team so we all like to keep in touch quite regularly. But to see each other all together again, play on Thursday night and have a function on the Friday, I’m sure we’re going to have a good couple of days together…we always do. We’re all good mates and it’ll be good to be able to chat about how good we were (laughs).



That’s what reunions are all about. Looking back, what do you think was the key to that team and achieving what you did?



Good question. I think we worked bloody hard together. Everyone works hard but we worked really hard and worked harder than our opposition. We had a great coach and support staff who guided us in the right direction. There were some guys in the team who were really confident, some guys who weren’t so confident and we found that balance to be able to work with each other and get the best out of each other. At the end of the day we knew we could look each other in the eye and knew that everyone would give 100 per cent to each other and the team. I guess when you have that trust in your team mates and trust in the coach and the game plan, you can go out and give it your best shot. Whether you win or lose, we could look back and say that we gave it everything we had, and that’s the most important thing. There are probably a number of things you need to combine to get the outcome, but that competitive spirit, ability to be able to work with each other and strive for the one goal was something special.



You’ve won everything there is to win in international hockey. How much does the gold in Athens rate?



It’s definitely at the top. I guess when you ask what I’ve been through from a hockey point of view and the commitment, all of us have had a different journey going into those Games. Then to win and the fact it’s the only gold medal we have won for the Australian men’s hockey team is super special. And to score the winning goal, I couldn’t have dreamt that when I was 12 years of age. From there, I guess what I am proud of from a personal point of view is that I won an Olympic gold medal 15 years ago and since then I’ve won six Champions Trophies, Commonwealth Games, two World Cups and been voted best player in the world five times, and kept improving my game which is something I am proud of. But that gold medal in 2004 was certainly the biggest highlight in my career.



Do you pinch yourself sometimes with everything you’ve achieved?



Being Australian it’s hard to get a big head because people want to knock you down straight away, and I’ve always remembered where I’ve come from and the person I am. When I was playing I never looked at my achievements, I always wanted to keep improving and since I retired I look back on my career and can give myself a pat on the back. But I’m still the same person I was growing up in Rockhampton, and I’ve been very lucky to have made a lot of good friends and experienced a lot of good things and been in a lot of great teams with some awesome hockey players, so I feel very lucky.



It will undoubtedly be great having you guys from the 2004 Athens Olympic winning team in attendance at the qualifiers?



It’s going to be great. There are people from Rockhampton who came to the Olympics to watch us in 2004 and they’re going to come and watch the same team they supported 15 years ago. It’s great for the youngsters who may have watched us growing up but didn’t get to see us play live much. It has been 15 years since we won the Olympics so it is great to be able to get together and celebrate what we achieved.



You and Mark Knowles combined for nearly 700 appearances for the Kookaburras. What do you put your longevity down to?



At the start of your career you take your body for granted. You can just turn up to training, eat whatever you like and just go out there and do it. I guess the older you get the more you learn about your body and what you need to do to compete every day. That’s one thing I learnt from 2004 when I was less diligent than in 2016. I would think about everything I put in my body, every time I stretched, it was all important. So I guess it’s just about looking after your body, knowing what you can and can’t do, and my body is completely different to Knowlesy’s. For example, I like doing yoga, Knowlesy didn’t do yoga, I liked to do a lot of leg weights and Knowlesy was a bit different, so you’ve just got to learn how your body reacts to certain things and get the most out of it.



Eddie Ockenden is closing in on your record of 365 Kookaburras appearances. You would have played a lot of matches with Eddie – I’m sure you wouldn’t mind him being the one to eclipse your record?



I don’t mind at all. Eddie and I are really good friends. He plays for the same club team as me in Perth and I’ve roomed with him at Olympic Games and World Cups, and I knew it was only a matter of time before he would become the most capped Australian player which is great for him. For me, I remember having this conversation a long time ago. I don’t really care about the amount of caps or goals, it was more about playing in the big tournaments, so that was my goal from a very young age. I was very lucky I played so many games but I knew it would get eclipsed at some point and my goals record would as well.



How do you see the current Kookaburras squad? Do you see aspects of the great sides you were part of in this group?



I do. I’ve been very impressed especially over the last year, especially how they’ve been playing as a group. Big credit to (Head Coach) Colin Batch and the coaching staff. He has created a great culture in that group. He has come in and changed a few things and I’m just really happy to see them back as the world number one team but more so to see the way they are playing. The way they played when they beat Belgium in Belgium this year, they beat Holland in Holland, and then they won the Final. But in saying that, they need to realise that the Europeans don’t get serious until probably four months before the Olympics so they ae going to have to be better than what they were this year, which I’m sure they know. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s ahead in the next 12 months. There are a lot more competitors now, so it’s not going to be easy but I think they’re definitely on the right track and I’m really loving what I’ve been seeing of the Kookaburras.



