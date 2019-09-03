



Great Britain’s men’s and women’s teams have the chance to reach the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in two-legged qualifier matches, with both games to be played on home turf.





The Games will be in London, at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre over the weekend of 1-3 November 2019. For the latest news on how to secure your tickets please sign up here.



The GB sides will only know which team they will play after the conclusion of the other continental competitions with the draw set to be made on Monday 9 September, live on FIH Facebook at 12pm BST.



As it stands, Great Britain’s men will be drawn against one of France, Ireland, Malaysia or Korea. The women will play Russia, Italy or Chile.



Both the men's and women's teams need to qualify separately through the two-legged matches; if one gender qualifies it does not mean the other progresses alongside them. Though Great Britain’s women are the reigning Olympic champions, they do not qualify automatically for the Tokyo Games.



The Olympic Qualifier matches will provide the final opportunity for teams to qualify for Tokyo.



England Hockey Board Media release