Defending champion IOC remains unbeaten in the 2019 Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament.



Samarnath Soory





Affan Yousuf. Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre



Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) rode on Affan Yousuf’s hat-trick as it beat Indian Air Force (IAF) 4-3 in a topsy-turvy Pool A match in the 2019 Murugappa Gold Cup hockey tournament on Monday. B. M. Sheshe Gowda scored the second hat-trick of the day as Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) held Central Secretariat to a 3-3 draw at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai.





IOC, which is missing its goalkeeper J. Chetan and forward Vikramjit Singh due to illness, came back thrice from a goal down to make it two wins in two matches.



IAF was quickly off the blocks, winning a penalty corner in the fourth minute which was converted by dragflicker Damanjit Singh. IOC hit back as Gurjinder Singh found the net from a corner in the 11th minute.



Three more goals followed in the second quarter as IAF pressurised IOC with wing crosses. Harwant Singh's 20th-minute strike put IAF back in the lead, but Affan Yousuf found the equaliser six minutes later with a close-range finish. In the 29th minute, Major Singh’s tomahawk from the edge circle put IAF in a strong position as it went into half-time with a 3-2 lead.



IOC equalised for third time soon after the break as Yousuf flicked in his second goal from a penalty corner variation. The Indian international completed his hat-trick to put his side in the lead for the first time when he pounced on a weak corner clearance to finish at the near post in the 44th minute. The holiday crowd at the MRK stadium collectively went up in anticipation of a fourth from Yousuf, but the Indian international slipped before he could pull the trigger from close-range.



In the second match, Sheshe Gowda’s (27’) penalty stroke put RSPB upfront but a brace from Govind Singh Rawat (30’,44’) and a field goal from Jayesh Jadhav (47’) put Central Secretariat 3-1 up in the third quarter. But Sheshe Gowda (52’,56’) smashed home two penalty corners in the final minutes to secure a 3-3 draw for RSPB.

Results



Pool A: IOC 4 (Gurijinder Singh 11’, Affan Yousuf 26’ 31’44’) bt IAF 3 (Damanjit Singh 4’, Harwant Singh 20’, Major Singh 29’)



Pool B: Central Secretariat 3 (Govind Singh Rawat 30’ 44’,Jayesh Jadhav 47’) drew with RSPB 3 (B.M. Sheshe Gowda 27’ 52’ 56’)



The Hindu