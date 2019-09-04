s2h Team







Delhi's leading colleges hockey outfit, Shyam Lal College have won the first Rajiv Gandhi memorial Hockey tournament held recently in Shivaji Stadium.





National Students Union of India organized the inter-college tournament in the memory of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.



About ten men's teams and five women's team took part in the inaugural edition.



In the Final of men’s section Shyam Lal College beat Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education & Sports Sciences 7-3.



Manish, Ashish and Vaibhav struck two goals each while Pankaj accounted for the remainder for the Shyam Lal College. A brace of goals by Basant and solitary one by Vikas made up for the loosing team.



In women section’s final Jesus & Mary College beat Shyama Prasad Mukherji College 5-0. Kanchan and Jyoti (two goals each) and saloni (one goal) were scorer of the match.



NSUI President Mr. Neeraj Kundan gave away the Trophies to the winners. Interestingly, both the men's section finals had One Thousand Hockey legs boys. While Ram Kumar appeared for the Indira Gandhi team, three players - goalie Rahul Jha, defenders Rohit Gharai and Gagan Yadav. All have joined their respective college after this year's selection trials.



Virender Singh Jaggi is the proud coach of the winning team.



