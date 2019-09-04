

Women's World Cup Trophy



Lausanne, Switzerland: With more National Associations having recently expressed their interest in hosting the next edition of the FIH Men’s and/or Women’s World Cup and with some of the current bidders considering to change their initial bid to host the other gender event, the Executive Board of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has decided to re-open the bidding process for these events until the end of September 2019.





Consequently, all National Associations still interested in bidding will be able to submit the relevant dossier to FIH until the end of this month.



The bids received so far are:



For the preferred time window 1-17 July 2022:



- Germany: Men’s or Women’s World Cup

- Malaysia: Men’s World Cup

- Spain: Men’s World Cup



For the preferred time window 13-29 January 2023:



- India: Men’s or Women’s World Cup

- New Zealand: Women’s World Cup



Australia have withdrawn their bid.



The Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts at their next meeting on 8-9 November 2019 in Lausanne.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil said: “It’s really encouraging that additional National Associations have signaled their interest in bidding. Since there was no issue at all in re-opening the bidding process at this point in time, the Executive Board has logically taken this decision. Meanwhile the evaluation process of all bids already received continues.”



