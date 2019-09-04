

Lausanne, Switzerland: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) today confirmed the match schedule of the second edition of the FIH Pro League which includes 144 matches. The opening match will oppose China and the Netherlands (Women) on 11 January 2020 while a European dual between neighbours Belgium and the Netherlands, Men and Women, will conclude the League on 28 June 2020.





As approved in April by the FIH Executive Board upon recommendation from the National Associations participating in the FIH Pro League, this schedule includes the following principles:



- the League competition is maintained within the first six months of the year

- all games remain “home games”

- the home and away principle is kept too but this principle is now split over two consecutive seasons and work according to the following example:

-> in 2020, Team A will host Team B twice within a couple of days

-> in 2021, Team B will host Team A twice within a couple of days



As announced earlier this year, the 2020 edition welcomes another powerhouse of international hockey with India joining the Men’s competition.



FIH CEO Thierry Weil stated: “After a successful start of our very first global home and away league, we’re looking forward to pursue the growth of the FIH Pro League. This new match schedule enables to reduce by half the travel of the teams compared to last year, therefore decreasing costs for teams, benefitting athletes’ welfare and reducing the impact on the environment. We welcome India, a great addition to the League! I invite all hockey fans, but also all those who have not had the chance to experience a hockey match yet, to go to the stadiums, see hockey at its best and enjoy the spirit of our sport!”



