Nic Kerber







In the second of these special Q&A’s, we check in with the man affectionately known as ‘Knowlesy’.





Like Jamie Dwyer, Mark Knowles was born and bred in Rockhampton and enjoyed an illustrious international career.



Just days out from the Olympic qualifiers in his hometown, and just over 15 years since the Kookaburras won their only Olympic gold medal to date, it is a fitting time to catch up with Knowlesy.



Great to chat with you. What are you up to these days and how is life going post Kookaburras?



MK: It has been awesome. I’ve had a great year. I am the Senior Personal Development Advisor at the Queensland Academy of Sport. I work with 24 Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth Games sports and about 650 elite athletes in Queensland. So I’m loving this next phase of my life which is a bit more work and family and community engagement.



How did you get into the job you are in now?



I’ve been working there since May 2017. I moved back from Perth after the Rio Olympic campaign to be closer to my wife and family and friends. I played that year and the start of 2018 with the Kookaburras from Brisbane and I was working three days a week in my role while I was still playing, so it was a really nice soft transition for me to understand the workforce and a different way of preparing, getting my feet on the ground in a career I was really passionate about. Then when I retired at the Commonwealth Games last year, I went full time the day after I finished. I was working as an advisor and then I got the manager position in October last year. So there are some nice new challenges, I love working with like minded people, elite athletes, but it’s a bit more of the life away from sport that I’m focussed on in my role.



What about physically – does it make you still feel young being around elite athletes day to day?



I’m still playing Division One hockey in Brisbane. I’m the player/coach of that team so I’m still keeping active. On top of that I’m doing public speaking and appearances and with time away with ambassadors and sponsors and charity work, it has been a pretty crazy 18 months. I guess the biggest thing that I’ve noticed is I’m really busy during the days and still away a little bit for some of that stuff that I’m doing but it’s not the every morning and every night of the national programs and I’m never way for three or four weeks anymore, it’s generally only two or three nights.



So you’re enjoying that work life balance outside of hockey now after you finished up with the Kookaburras?



I think I’m one of the very lucky athletes that got to leave the game I love. I love the game now maybe even more than I ever have before I retired. I was as fit as I’ve been playing with a group of guys that I really enjoyed being around, a group of coaches who put a lot of trust in me to be away from the national program and still be the captain of the national team. We had success at the Commonwealth Games, so I’m very lucky that I got to get out at a time that was exactly right. I miss the comradery of playing for Australia but I haven’t felt like I’ve really missed or wanted to play for the Kookas since I retired. That makes me feel like the timing was right.



You were the recipient of an Order of Australia back in 2004. What does that mean to be acknowledged and recognised in that way?



When I was acknowledged back in 2004, I was very young and naive, so I think for me it was similar to the Olympic gold medal, I didn’t really understand how important that was. And then now when you speak to people in my professional career in work, they are like, “wow, what did you get an OAM for?” I love that, that it’s something you can share about your life and your journey and where you come from. I still say I’m that country kid from Rockhampton and that’s pretty bloody awesome.



There have been some amazing athletes come out of Rockhampton. What do you think that’s down to?



I think growing up in the country, when Jamie (Dwyer) and I were coming through, there wasn’t a lot to do, so that’s one thing. You could put your mind to something if you really wanted to because there weren’t that many external influences. I think the second thing for us was access to facilities. We were five minutes from a hockey field and we grew up playing on grass, so you could just go down to hockey every single afternoon after school and practise your skills. You never had to worry about turf bookings or the field being used by someone else, so I think that was as big advantage for us. We also had an amazing support network of family and friends. People in country sport and especially hockey, it’s extremely family orientated. All of our friends were hockey people so you get a bit addicted to that life and the people you have around you. That is certainly what happened to me, I just became addicted to the game through my parents and my brother and sister and my friends. Then you start getting better and get even more addicted.



Your mother is the president of the Rockhampton Hockey Association, did you get into hockey through your parents?



Both mum and dad played State level hockey for Queensland and Tasmania. They were certainly the driving factors. Mum is president of the Association in Rocky, dad was president of my club team there and our life was based around hockey, especially on the grass fields we would go and play from 8 o’clock in the morning. I’d play in the Under 6’s and under 8’s, dad would coach the under 11’s, my brother would coach the under 13’s, mum would coach the under 15 girls, then mum would play division 1 women’s and then dad would play, so it was 8am until 8pm every Saturday.



Do you think it helped you playing on grass when you were young?



Absolutely. I use it regularly when I speak with young kids. It’s amazing how previous we get and I always say if you tell me that you can’t play or train on grass then I’m going to laugh at you. The greatest player of all time in our sport, Jamie Dwyer, grew up playing on the grass fields – dirty, rocky, hard, bumpy surfaces in Rockhampton and he went on to become the best player of all time in most people’s eyes by far. I say if he can do it until he was 17 years old, you can do it here in Brisbane or Melbourne or wherever else.



What reaction do you get when you tell them that?



I think they probably understand and I think they like hearing it, especially the parents. To take away a bit of that previous nature we have around our kids. But you can talk as much as you like, and it was like my captaincy and leadership, I could talk as much as I like but if there wasn’t any follow up it doesn’t count for much. You just hope they take on board a few of those little messages that you don’t have to play on Olympic turf every day. We get kids complaining that they’re playing on hybrid fields and on turf. I grew up in Rocky and all we wanted was something apart from the dirty, rocky grass fields, so I just think it’s a nice story that Jamie and I went on and played at four Olympic Games and if we can do that I think everyone else can do it as well.



There are some great stories that have come from humble beginnings.



There is, as long as you keep sharing them. I’m very proud of where I grew up. I never say that we missed out on some things like going to a State training session on a Wednesday afternoon like the kids do in Brisbane. We would do our own training and then mum and dad used to drive us the eight hours to Brisbane or eight hours to Townsville for camps. In some ways I think that shaped the person I am because every time I got an opportunity I wanted to do it two or three times as hard as everyone else because that’s what I thought was just normal.



How often do you make the trip back home to Rockhampton?



My wife is Jamie Dwyer’s sister so our families are very closely linked so we’ll go up for Christmas and then randomly go up throughout the year so the kids can see their grandparents and we can get away for a bit and get some cheap babysitters (laughs). We’ve got an eight year old, a five year old and three year old who are all starting to get into sport so our weekends are made up of Aussie Rules and hockey. My wife plays hockey and then I play hockey so our weekends are very much like our youth was growing up.



Do you still feel like you show up the younger brigade when you play now?



We’ve got the major semi final this weekend against Dylan Wotherspoon (current Kookaburra) so I’ll have to mark him so we’ll see what happens. I think the part for me is that I love that life of being an athlete still. So I’m doing as much training now as I used to, I’m just doing it on the bike for charities and a bit more strength stuff at the gym at work. I’m doing less hockey but every Saturday at 3pm when I get out on the field I still think I’m playing for Australia. Some of the guys I play with say, “why are you taking it so seriously?” And I tell them, I’m not playing Div 2or 3, I’m here to win a premiership and I’ve got to be one of the best players in this competition. They say, “yeah, but it’s like you’re playing for Australia.” I said, I know, I’ve been doing that for 20 years and I’m going to keep doing it until I stop.



What do you think it means to the region in Rockhampton to be hosting the Oceania Cup?



It’s massive. I was up there last Wednesday night and it’s absolutely unbelievable how good the facility is. I knew it was going to be good, but I never imagined it was going to look as good as it does. They are putting a lot of time and effort into it up there because they know the players will appreciate it. The region is right up and about. They changed the timing of their local finals series, they finished their club season a weekend early, so they’ve gone all out for this and that is driven by some people who are absolutely passionate about it. It has been amazing what they have been able to do.



Do you have any recollections or memories from past Oceania Cups that you have been involved in?



I wouldn’t say there is one thing that sticks out. The thing for me with the Oceania Cup is the absolute pressure and intensity you put yourself under because there is such a prize at the end of it in qualifying for the Olympics. It’s not just a home series, it’s as big as it gets. It’s for world ranking points as well and it’s the chance to get your team and your country onto the plane to Tokyo next year. I just remember the pressure we put ourselves under. We never talked specifically about the rivalry between Australia and New Zealand because all of the players know that, but we did talk about this amazing way you put yourself under pressure like it’s the Olympics. In Australia, we don’t get to play at home and in front of our supporters that often, and you don’t get to prepare under full blooded pressure very often in four years. You have one major tournament a year and the rest of the time there is nothing high stakes on the line, whereas in the Oceania Cup there is. I think the players will be really excited about putting themselves under that pressure, and also to play in a regional area.



When the Kookaburras teams you were part of were in their element and in a rich vein of form, how did the players handle that expectation?



We wanted to be the best team in the world so that internal pressure was there no matter what anybody spoke about. Whatever the media and other teams talked about, we had it double among the coaching staff and the Kookas. So I’m sure the current group will be preparing for this tournament for what it is – an Olympic qualifier – and they will put everything into it. But that internal pressure is something that drives people. We’ve had some really disappointing results as well and sometimes the pressure can get to you – we got knocked out in the semi finals in the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, the quarter finals in 2016, so it’s not something everyone is great at. It’s bloody hard to be at your best when it is required but that’s what you’ve got to do if you want to be an Olympic champion and that’s what these guys are striving for.



Talking about the Olympics, it’s 15 years since the Kookaburras gold medal in Athens, the team’s only Olympic gold medal, does that sit at the top of individual and team achievements in your career?



If I had to say one I would say yes. Olympic gold is what we dream of as kids. It’s what every player in the world who plays hockey wants. The world Cup in 2014 is the only thing that would come close. The way that team performed after such disappointment the years before in the London Olympics, the way we conducted ourselves, the absolute manner we went about our business. In a proper elite team environment the way umpires, opponents and spectators talked about our team is something I’m as proud of as the winning. So that would be the only one that comes relatively close, but Olympic gold is the dream of every kid in Australia playing hockey.



What do you think the key was to those teams?



A team right at the peak of their powers was one and it being the right time of their career. The second thing was extremely good coaching. Ric (Charlesworth) was amazing in what he was able to do and how he was able to inspire and change the game of hockey. And I think just the collective buy in, and that’s an interesting one because teams talk about culture and buying into a process, but it is very rare when 18 players all buy in at the same level. You might have 10 or 11 who are there, three or four who are pretty much there, and then two who don’t really care as much. We had 18 guys who were absolutely on the same page and had bought into the way we played and the philosophy and who we were as Kookas and what we wanted. The performances were led by six to 12 months of a lot of hard work. It makes me smile when I look back at those times.



You recently had a lunch with some of the Queensland based former Kookaburras and up in Rockhampton there is a reunion where 12 of the 16 guys from the Athens gold medal team are catching up together. How much are you looking forward to reminiscing and seeing those guys?



I can’t wait. It’s pretty hard to concentrate at work at the moment. We had a good luncheon in Brisbane and that wasn’t primarily about Athens, it was more a Kookas catch up on Olympic day, that’s how we described it. Certainly it was an awesome day to share stories. There were some guys who only played about five or 10 games for Australia and they were asking us why we invited them, and we said you played for Australia. This isn’t an Olympic catch up, how cool is it to catch up and hear about their journeys. It was awesome to catch up, have a lunch and have some fun. Then in Rockhampton is the Athens reunion, which has been supported by a sponsor up there, who is making it all happen, so I can’t wait to get up there.



Looking from the outside, how do you see the current Kookaburras team? Do you see aspects of them in the successful teams you were involved in?



Absolutely. If you go back to some of the key pillars of high performance sport, one is you have to have a group of guys who want to be there and that is absolutely true with this Kookas group. You have to be extremely well coached, and Colin Batch and Rob Hammond and Anthony Potter are three of the best coaches I ever had towards the end of my career, the way they understand the game and make relationships and make the guys feel cared for and important, but they also drive some heavy standards. Then you also have to have enough quality. I think they’re pretty close at the moment.



What do you put your longevity down to in terms of how you were able to maintain your level over such a long period?



For me, I’m driven from within. I’ve never been satisfied with my own standards. I’ve always wanted to be better. If I became the fittest bloke in the team I wanted to be the fastest guy. If I became the fastest I wanted to have the best skills. You become a great hockey player and then you want to become a better leader. I honestly think my longevity was bought about by the standard I set myself and most of my team mates will probably say that I was probably the hardest trainer they’ve seen and that’s what I wanted to be. I think that’s the biggest thing that drove me. I was a pretty heavy self-critic, I wanted to get better and maybe that’s the country boy coming out of me. You don’t get much for free so when you get there you’ve got to just keep working hard and I love that I was able to do that throughout my career.



Finally, tell us about the legends game that has been organised to be played after the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras on the opening night of the Oceania Cup?



It is going to be great. There will be 12 of the Athens gold medal team in Rockhampton to play against the Central Queensland Mud Turtles, who play in the State competition up there. There are seven blokes in our side who haven’t played for ten years, so that’s going to be interesting. It has been organised as part of the 15 year anniversary of the gold medal we won in Athens.



It’s going to be a lot of fun, and I think for us it’s the chance to give a bit back. When the game became a reality, I said how cool would it be playing after the Hockeyroos and the Kookaburras. Jamie Dywer, Matt Ghodes who wasn’t part of the Athens team but was part of other Olympic teams is going to play, and myself are all Rocky boys and Kim Ireland, our only female Olympian from Rockhampton, is umpiring the game. We’ve got a replica Athens uniform made with a 15 year reunion badge on it, so it’s going to be awesome.



Hockey Australia media release