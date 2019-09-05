

Cork Harlequins celebrate their 2019 Irish Senior Cup win. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Hockey Ireland has laid out the draw for the opening rounds of this season’s Irish Senior Cup with the women’s competition primarily taking place in the next eight weeks.





With the women’s EY Hockey League will not get underway until mid-November, Ireland’s top sides will hope to focus on the cup throughout October.



This is due to the Olympic qualifiers which are scheduled for either late October or early November – Ireland will find out their opponent on Monday, September 9. It means that senior squad members will not, under normal circumstances, be available to play in these games.



Cork Harlequins begin their title defence on September 28 in one of three first round matches on the agenda, taking on top tier rivals Pembroke.



EYHL newcomers Catholic Institute host UCD in Limerick while Glenanne are up against Old Alex.



Round 2 takes place a week later. The winner of Quins and Pembroke will be on the road to Ulster Elks; Glens or Alex will host Railway Union while Muckross await the visit of Insta or UCD.



Elsewhere, 10 other sides will make their cup debuts in that round: Loreto face Belfast Harlequins; Trinity host Banbridge; Ballymoney take on Pegasus; Corinthian meet Monkstown in a Dublin derby while UCC make the short hop to Cork C of I for their second round meeting.



The quarter-finals will be on October 12 with the semi-finals a week later on October 19 with the final scheduled for March 29.



In the men’s competition, the pick of the ties confirmed is undoutedly the pairing of Banbridge against Lisnagarvey on October 26 in round two.



Five first round matches have been confirmed for October 5 with UCD against Annadale the feature tie between two EYHL sides – they play for the right to face Clontarf. Instonians host Monkstown with the winner going on to play Bray.



The winners from Bandon and Railway will be on the road to Cookstown; Cork Harlequins are back in the competition and ready to host Corinthian in round one with the victors going to Glenanne next.



Dublin University and Mossley fight for the right to come up against Cork C of I in round two.



The other second round games feature Pembroke against Avoca and a much-changed Three Rock Rovers – going in search of three in-a-row – hosting YMCA.



Irish Senior Cup draws



Men



Round 1: 5th October ’19



1 Instonians v Monkstown

2 UCD v Annadale

3 Bandon v Railway Union

4 Cork Harlequins v Corinthian

5 Dublin University v Mossley



Round 2: 26th October ’19



1 Pembroke Wanderers v Avoca

2 Cookstown v Bandon/Railway Union

3 Clontarf v UCD/Annadale

4 Glennane v Cork Harlequins/Corinthian

5 Banbridge v Lisnagarvey

6 Bray v Instonians/Monkstown

7 Three Rock Rovers v YMCA

8 Cork C of I v Dublin University/Mossley



Women



Round 1: 28th September ’19



1 Glennane v Old Alex

2 Catholic Institute v UCD

3 Pembroke Wanderers v Cork Harlequins



Round 2: 5th October ’19



4 Loreto v Belfast Harlequins

5 Ulster Elks v Pembroke Wanderers/Cork Harlequins

6 Muckross v Catholic Institute/UCD

7 Cork C of I v UCC

8 Trinity v Banbridge

9 Glennane/Old Alex v Railway Union

10 Ballymoney v Pegasus

11 Corinthian v Monkstown



Round 3: QF 12th October ’19



12 Winner of Match 5 v Winner of Match 6

13 Winner of Match 10 v Winner of Match 7

14 Winner of Match 11 v Winner of Match 8

15 Winner of Match 4 v Winner of Match 9



Round 4: SF 19th October ’19



16 Winner of Match 14 v Winner of Match 13

17 Winner of Match 12 v Winner of Match 15



Round 5: Final 29th March ’20



18 Winner of Match 16 v Winner of Match 17



The Hook