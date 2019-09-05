

GB Women Run Out At Stoop



Having taken the world of hockey by storm in its inaugural season, the FIH Pro League bigger and better than ever.





A new league format for 2020 and 2021 will see teams play each other twice at home and twice away alternately across the two years, whereas last season each nation played one home and one away match against each opponent. For example, Great Britain's men and women will both play Argentina twice at home on 16 and 17 May next year before travelling to South America to fulfil the remaining fixtures in 2021.



With this being the final major event before the Tokyo 2020 Olympics get underway, you won’t want to miss out on your chance to be part of #ThePride as rivalries are renewed between the world’s best nations. Sign up here for the latest news on how to secure your tickets.



Full schedule



Here are the dates of when Great Britain’s men and women will be playing in the 2020 FIH Pro League (exact timings are still TBC) – home fixtures are highlighted in bold. All games will be shown live on BT Sport.



Sat 1 Feb/Sun 2 Feb – Australia v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 8 Feb/Sun 9 Feb – New Zealand v Great Britain (M + W)

Tue 28 Apr/Wed 29 Apr – Netherlands v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 2 May/Sun 3 May – Great Britain v India (M)/Great Britain v China (W)

Sat 16 May/Sun 17 May – Great Britain v Argentina (M + W)

Sun 24 May/Mon 25 May – Great Britain v Spain (M)/Great Britain v USA (W)

Fri 29 May/Sun 31 May – Belgium v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 13 Jun/Sun 14 Jun – Great Britain v Germany (M + W)



New season, new structure



Earlier this year the FIH outlined a refined structure for the 2020 and 2021 FIH Pro League campaigns following recommendations from competing nations to halve the amount of travel time.



The league will now see teams play each other home and away in alternate years. For example, in 2020 Great Britain will play a total of four matches against Argentina (two women's games and two men's) before travelling to South America for four away games in 2021. The new format is not dissimilar to the Six Nations in rugby union, but nations play each other twice each year instead of once.



Furthermore there will also no longer be a Grand Final, with both the men’s and women’s overall winners being determined by who finishes at the top of the table come the end of that season’s matches.



India’s men join the party



The men’s league is set to hot up even more next year as India’s men join the party.



Their addition to the tournament means that each of the world’s nine top ranked men’s teams – India are fifth, one place higher than Great Britain – will be taking part in the FIH Pro League in 2020.



And with the competition being so closely fought last time round, their inclusion will add even more excitement next year as they bring an attacking style of play and some incredibly passionate fans to the party.



Great Britain’s men will open their home campaign against India between 2-3 May in what is set to be a fantastic contest.



The world’s best are coming back to London



World class hockey will be returning to London once again this year as we host another 16 FIH Pro League games.



We were inspired by the thousands of members of #ThePride who turned out last year and gave our teams such fantastic support, including the biggest crowd this country has seen since the London 2012 Olympics when nearly 12,000 people descended on Harlequins’ Twickenham Stoop.



England Hockey is currently in discussions with Harlequins about one of the home FIH Pro League fixtures taking place at The Stoop, with other home fixtures being played at Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre.



Our final double header against Germany on 13-14 June will also give #ThePride the chance to give the men’s and women’s teams the perfect send off to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, depending on whether they win their Olympic Qualifiers in November.



England Hockey Board Media release