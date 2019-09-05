Nic Kerber







Blockbuster home double headers over the Australia Day weekend against fellow heavyweights Belgium are among the highlights of the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras 2020 Pro League schedule, following the release of the fixtures by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).





The number one ranked Kookaburras are the reigning FIH Pro League champions having defeated Belgium in this year’s finale, bumping the Belgians out of the top spot on the world rankings in the process.



The match up between the second ranked Hockeyroos and Belgium’s women’s team is also a mouth watering one with the Belgians having risen four places to ninth in the latest rankings.



The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras will both play 16 matches in total in the second edition of the global competition, including eight double headers in Australia against Belgium, Great Britain, Argentina and New Zealand.



“The announcement of the FIH Pro League schedule for 2020 provides an exciting foretaste of what lies ahead for the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras to start next year, particularly the home matches in Australia,” said Hockey Australia CEO, Matt Favier.



“The Pro League includes a number of the best men’s and women’s hockey teams in the world, and with eight double header matches in Australia, it gives hockey and sports fans alike a fantastic opportunity to experience our game at the highest level.”



“As the current title holders in the men’s competition and runners-up in the women’s, both the Kookaburras and the Hockeyroos will be determined to have another successful Pro League in 2020, even more so as it will be a vital lead up to next year’s Tokyo Olympics.”



Locations and start times for the matches in Australia are to be confirmed.



FIH Pro League 2020 – Australia home and away matches



Hockeyroos



Saturday 25 January 2020 v Belgium (h)

Sunday 26 January 2020 v Belgium (h)

Saturday 1 February 2020 v Great Britain (h)

Sunday 2 February 2020 v Great Britain (h)

Friday 6 March 2020 v Argentina (h)

Saturday 7 March 2020 v Argentina (h)

Saturday 14 March 2020 v China (a)

Sunday 15 March 2020 v China (a)

Saturday 21 March 2020 v Germany (a)

Sunday 22 March 2020 v Germany (a)

Thursday 26 March 2020 v Netherlands (a)

Sunday 29 March 2020 v Netherlands (a)

Friday 1 May 2020 v USA (a)

Sunday 3 May 2020 v USA (a)

Saturday 16 May 2020 v New Zealand (h)

Sunday 17 May 2020 v New Zealand (h)



Kookaburras



Saturday 25 January 2020 v Belgium (h)

Sunday 26 January 2020 v Belgium (h)

Saturday 1 February 2020 v Great Britain (h)

Sunday 2 February 2020 v Great Britain (h)

Saturday 22 February 2020 v India (a)

Sunday 23 February 2020 v India (a)

Friday 6 March 2020 v Argentina (h)

Saturday 7 March 2020 v Argentina (h)

Saturday 14 March 2020 v Spain (a)

Sunday 15 March 2020 v Spain (a)

Saturday 21 March 2020 v Germany (a)

Sunday 22 March 2020 v Germany (a)

Friday 27 March 2020 v Netherlands (a)

Sunday 29 March 2020 v Netherlands (a)

Saturday 16 May 2020 v New Zealand (h)

Sunday 17 May 2020 v New Zealand (h)



(h) home match

(a) away match



Hockey Australia media release