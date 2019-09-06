



USA Field Hockey's weekly feature of highlighting some of the top college games in Division I, II and III is back for the 2019 season.This week, we are covering the opening weekend of Division II.





THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5



DII: No. 7 Kutztown at Adelphi | 4:00 p.m. ET



In the first game of their 2019 season, No. 7 Kutztown will hit the road to Garden City, N.Y. to take on Adelphi on Thursday. Historically, Kutztown has won the match-up between the two teams the past three years. The Golden Bears come off a 14-5 season where they made it to the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) playoffs but lost to fellow top-ten ranked Millersville. Adelphi went 9-9 in 2018 and will hope to improve their record this season, starting with a win over Kutztown.



DII: No. 5 Pace at No. 4 Millersville | 4:00 p.m. ET



No. 4 Millersville will host No. 5 Pace in their opening match of the 2019 season in Lancaster, Pa. The two teams have not met in the last several years, and given their close rankings, both teams will look to keep their place in the top ten. Millersville comes off a 14-6 record in 2018 where the team did not make the cut to play in the NCAA tournament. Pace went 18-3 last season, and 2018 was historic for the program as they tallied the most wins in the division. The Setters made it to the Final Four but were ousted by East Stroudsburg. They will look to build off a successful previous year with their first game against the Marauders.



FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6







DI: Temple at Kent State | 11:00 a.m. ET



With two tallies in the win column, Temple will travel to Kent, Ohio to take on Kent State on Friday at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Owls' first two games resulted in identical scores as they defeated Merrimack and La Salle, 3-0 each. Temple will look to carry the momentum into the Friday match-up and leave victorious. Kent State is currently 1-2 with a win over Saint Francis and tough losses to Michigan State and Louisville. The Golden Flashes will look to even their record with a win over Temple.



DI: Drexel at No. 17 St. Joseph's | 4:00 p.m. ET | Live Stats



No. 17 St. Joseph’s will host Philly neighbor Drexel at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday. The Hawks sit at 1-0 on the season so far, having won 9-1 against Hofstra in the opening weekend. Drexel has two losses against them as they were bested by Ohio and Indiana in their tour of the midwest last weekend. The two teams have a rich history as rivals, and St. Joseph’s leads the 35-game series with 17 wins over the Dragons.



DII: No. 8 Stonehill at No. 2 West Chester | 7:00 p.m. ET



No. 8 Stonehill will travel to West Chester, Pa. to battle No. 2 West Chester on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Last season, West Chester walked away with the victory over Stonehill in the opening game of 2018. The Rams saw success the previous year, earning a 17-3 record and making it to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament, before losing to Division II champion, Shippensburg. They will look to continue to find positive outcomes on the field in 2019. Stonehill also did well in 2019, ending with a 13-7 record as they fell to Merrimack in the Northeast 10 (NE10) Conference semifinals. Although West Chester won in 2018, Stonehill holds a victory in the series between the two teams in this top-10 match-up.



DII: Southern New Hampshire at No. 10 Limestone | 7:00 p.m. ET



Southern New Hampshire will be hosted by No. 10 Limestone in Gaffney, S.C. on Friday. Ranked No. 10, Limestone broke into the top ranks in Division II and will look to keep their spot amongst the best teams. They come off a 14-4 record and a South Atlantic Conference Carolinas (SACC) Championship in 2018. Southern New Hampshire earned a 10-9 overall record and made it into the NE10 quarterfinals before they were knocked out by Saint Anselm. The Penmen will battle to end Limestone’s stint in the top ten.



DIII: Denison at No. 17 Washington & Jefferson | 7:00 p.m ET



Denison will travel to Washington, Pa. to face No. 17 Washington & Jefferson on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Denison boasts a 2-0 record thus far in the season, having won their first two games against Dickinson and Elizabethtown. Washington & Jefferson managed to win in a shootout against Wittenberg but lost to Shenandoah in their second game of 2019. Both teams will look to improve their record in this coming game.



DIII: Randolph Macon at No. 5 Johns Hopkins | 7:00 p.m. ET



In Baltimore, No. 5 Johns Hopkins will host Randolph Macon on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. Hopkins comes off two wins against Washington & Lee and Mary Washington in their opening weekend games. Meanwhile, Randolph Macon easily bested McDaniel in their first game of 2019. Historically, Hopkins has come out on top in the previous meetings of the two teams.



SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7



DI: No. 18 Syracuse at Cornell | 12:00 p.m. ET



Two strong New York-based teams, No. 18 Syracuse and Cornell, will meet in Ithaca, N.Y. on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET to determine who will win in the latest showdown in this historic rivalry. The last time the two teams met was in 2016, where Syracuse won 5-0. The Orange currently hold a record of 3-0, with wins over Vermont, UMass Lowell and Lafayette, two of which went to overtime periods. Cornell has yet to play a game, making their match against Syracuse their season opener.



DI: Bucknell at Virginia Commonwealth | 3:00 p.m. ET



For their third game of the year, Virginia Commonwealth will host Bucknell on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET. VCU will look to add a win to their record as they meet the Bison. The first game for the Rams did not go as planned as they dropped their season opener to Lafayette. Bucknell meanwhile holds one win over Lock Haven and one loss to James Madison, both proving to be close games. When the two teams met in 2018, it was Bucknell who walked away with the win over VCU.



DII: Bellarmine at No. 3 East Stroudsburg | 1:00 p.m. ET



No. 3 East Stroudsburg will host Bellarmine on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. in their opening game of the season. The two teams have not faced each other in the history of the two programs. East Stroudsburg continued to do well in 2018 with a 16-5 record and another trip to the Final Four but were defeated by Shippensburg in the National Championship. They will look to secure another chance in the title game in 2019 with another strong performance. Bellarmine went 8-9 in 2018 and did not appear in their conference championships. The Knights will press onward, looking for improvement on their last season record.







DII: Belmont Abbey vs. No. 1 Shippensburg | 2:00 p.m. ET



Belmont Abbey will open their 2019 season on the road against No. 1 Shippensburg on Saturday at 1 p.m. With both teams traveling to Charlotte, N.C., no team can claim home advantage in their first time ever meeting. Shippensburg comes off their third consecutive national title and a 19-4 record last season. They will seek another strong showing as they go for another winning season. Belmont Abbey, with a 6-10 record in 2018, will look to knock off the first seed and potentially prevent a fourth consecutive title for the Raiders.



DIII: No. 1 Middlebury at Wesleyan | 11:00 a.m. ET



Reigning National Champions Middlebury will be on the road this weekend in Middleton, Conn. to take on Wesleyan at 11:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Last season, Middlebury bested the Cardinals 11-1, but it is still early in the season for the Panthers. In their first game of the season, Middlebury faced Castleton and defeated them 8-0. Wesleyan opened their season against Eastern Connecticut State on Wednesday and easily overpowered them as well. Both teams have notched wins, but only one can walk away remaining undefeated after Saturday.



DIII: No. 2 Tufts at Williams | 1:00 p.m. ET



Both No. 2 Tufts and Williams have yet to play their first game in 2019, and the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC) rivals will meet in Williamstown, Mass. on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET to kick off their seasons. Last year, Tufts defeated Williams 2-0 in mid-season play, and they battled their way through the NCAA Tournament to the National Championship game but left with the silver trophy. Williams qualified for the NESCAC Tournament, but Tufts knocked them out of contention for the championship. As both teams seek their first win of the season, the conference rivalry makes this matchup mean even more.



SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8







DI: No. 2 Maryland vs. No. 3 Duke | 12:00 p.m. CT



No. 2 Maryland will take on No. 3 Duke in Evanston, Ill. on Sunday at 12:00 p.m. CT as part of the B1G/ACC Cup. The two teams both have two wins under their belt in the 2019 season so far. Maryland defeated Richmond and New Hampshire in their opening weekend, while Duke outplayed Penn State and William and Mary in their first two matches last week. In the series between the Terps and Blue Devils, Maryland carries 34 wins, and they also won in 2018 when the squads played in the same tournament.



DI: No. 14 Ohio State at No. 11 Virginia | 1:00 p.m. ET



Two top-20 teams, No. 14 Ohio State and No. 11 Virginia, will face each other in Charlottesville, Va. on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Both teams boast a 2-0 record in the season so far with Ohio State beating UMass and Boston University last weekend, and Virginia overpowering Penn State and Old Dominion. Both teams will look to stay undefeated as they meet on Sunday. The Buckeyes and the Cavaliers last met in 2014, where Ohio State managed to outscore UVA who holds the most wins in the history of the meetings between the teams.



DII: New Haven at Assumption | 2:00 p.m. ET



New Haven will travel to Worcester, Mass. on Sunday to take on Assumption in the 2019 opening weekend match-ups. New Haven will look to improve on their 2-15 record from 2018, and they have stacked their schedule with plenty of strong opponents to put them to the test. Assumption earned a 12-8 record in 2018 and appeared in the NE10 playoffs before being eliminated by Saint Anselm in the semifinals. Both teams seek a strong showing in the first game of the year, providing momentum for their tough schedules ahead.







DII: Molloy at American International | 1:00 p.m. ET



Molloy will open their 2019 season on the road at American International in Springfield, Mass. on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Having never played each other before, the match-up will set the tone for Molloy. The Lions went 12-7 in 2018 and made it to the East Coast Conference (ECC) Championship but lost to Mercy College. When Molloy comes to town on Sunday, American International will have already played two other games against New Haven and Slippery Rock earlier in the week. After going 3-15 last season, American International looks to improve their record in the opening weekend with three wins, including one over Molloy.



DIII: Goucher at Ferrum | 1:00 p.m. ET



Goucher may have the upper hand as they have a win under their belt, going 1-1 in their opening weekend. They lost to St. Mary’s but won the second match-up of the weekend against Transylvania. Ferrum suffered a tough 0-1 loss to Oberlin last Friday. Goucher came away with the victory as the two met early in the 2018 season, so Ferrum will look to get revenge and earn their first win of the year.



DIII: Lynchburg at Albright | 1:00 p.m. ET



Coming off a win over Lebanon Valley, Lynchburg will play away at Albright on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. ET. Albright has two losses against them after playing Eastern and Stockton this past weekend. However, they fended off Delaware Valley on Wednesday to earn their first win of the season. Albright will have more games played and thus more experience going into the match-up, but Lynchburg will fight to improve their season record.



USFHA media release