By Jugjet Singh





National hockey players train after laying down the mat at the National Sports Council Complex yesterday. PIC BY NIK HARIFF HASSAN



THE Malaysian men and women’s indoor hockey teams deserve a gold medal each for sheer dedication alone.





Deprived of a properly-laid indoor mat and, fed up with the red tape, the players recently took matters into their own hands to jointly lay the mat on their own at the National Sports Council Complex in Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur.



One can understand their predicament as they need to get used to training on the mat in preparation for the Philippines Sea Games in November.



Their woes began when the indoor mat was ripped off from the Matrade Exhibition and Convention Centre in Segambut and dumped in a storeroom in Balakong after the men delivered gold and women bronze at the KL Sea Games in 2017.



It remained there for almost two years before it was then dumped at the Kapung Baru NSC training centre in March.



“The players were training on wooden floor while the mat was left just a few feet away under the staircase,” said a spokesperson, who declined to be named.



“They were so fed up of seeing the mat lying under the staircase when they make their way upstairs for training daily that they decided to do the deed themselves in early August — carrying the mat upstairs and laying it.



“They did not glue it down but used tape to keep the mat in place. And they have been training on it since.”



Yesterday, assistant Sea Games chef-de-mission Nurul Huda Abdullah visited the indoor hockey players, and reminded them of their golden mission.



“Since field hockey will not be contested this time, we are banking on the indoor teams to deliver two gold medals. I’ve been told by the coaches that they are ready to do just that,” said Nurul Huda.



Women’s coach Yahya Atan has set his team an initial target of reaching the final while men’s coach Amin Rahim is confident of defending their gold.



“Thailand and Indonesia will be the teams to beat if we are to make the final and gun for gold,” said Yahya.



“After training on an international standard mat (instead of wooden floor) we are confident of bagging gold this time.”



Thanks to the players’ initiative, even Amin is confident his men can deliver the goods.



“We are ready to defend our gold medal, and the final list will be released after Roelant Oltmans (men’s field hockey coach) names his final 18 for the Olympic Qualifiers,” said Amin.



For the record, indoor hockey teams feature 12 players each, while field hockey teams have 18 each.



