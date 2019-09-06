By The Hockey Paper







Hockey Australia has withdrawn its bid to host the 2023 women’s Hockey World Cup.





The news was announced by the FIH this week as the world governing body revealed that more nations had expressed interest to host the next World Cup editions.



The men’s and women’s World Cups will be either in 2022 or 2023 depending on the climate and winning host nation.



It is not known at this stage if there will be any bids to host joint World Cups from the yet-to-be revealed nations.



For the preferred time window 1-17 July 2022:



Germany: Men’s or Women’s World Cup

Malaysia: Men’s World Cup

Spain: Men’s World Cup



For the preferred time window 13-29 January 2023:



India: Men’s or Women’s World Cup

New Zealand: Women’s World Cup



The Executive Board will make the final decision on both hosts at their next meeting on 8-9 November in Lausanne.



FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said: “It’s really encouraging that additional National Associations have signaled their interest in bidding. Since there was no issue at all in re-opening the bidding process at this point in time, the Executive Board has logically taken this decision. Meanwhile, the evaluation process of all bids already received continues.”



The Hockey Paper