May is the magic month for Great Britain fans to watch international hockey when the second Pro League kick starts in 2020.





The revamped FIH Pro League will run from January to June with India men joining the global competition for the first time.



To reduce travel time away, with players’ mental health in mind, teams will play twice at home and away across two Pro League calendar years.



Great Britain men and women will begin their campaign when they travel to Australia and New Zealand at the start of February for double header clashes. In 2021, Australia will play in Great Britain.



After playing Holland away, GB will then have six home match days throughout May. The Stoop will likely be used for one of the matches.



Away matches in Belgium follow while GB finish at home against Germany on June 13-14 with another double header weekend.



FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said: “This new match schedule enables to reduce by half the travel of the teams compared to last year, therefore decreasing costs for teams, benefitting athletes’ welfare and reducing the impact on the environment.”



Great Britain Pro League match schedule



Sat 1 Feb/Sun 2 Feb – Australia v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 8 Feb/Sun 9 Feb – New Zealand v Great Britain (M + W)

Tue 28 Apr/Wed 29 Apr – Netherlands v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 2 May/Sun 3 May – Great Britain v India (M)/Great Britain v China (W)

Sat 16 May/Sun 17 May – Great Britain v Argentina (M + W)

Sun 24 May/Mon 25 May – Great Britain v Spain (M)/Great Britain v USA (W)

Fri 29 May/Sun 31 May – Belgium v Great Britain (M + W)

Sat 13 Jun/Sun 14 Jun – Great Britain v Germany (M + W)



