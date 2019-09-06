PNB draws with IOC, enters the last four, to meet Indian Navy



K. Keerthivasan





Key player: Pardeep Mor (right) of Central Secretariat saved off a shot from Ranjot Singh and later scored off a penalty corner to help CST through.



Central Secretariat (CST) had garnered three draws — the most — in the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup all-India hockey tournament here. Against National champion Railways and Tamil Nadu, CST came from behind to equalise and against Indian Navy, it led briefly before allowing the opponent to make a comeback.





But in a must-win Group-B contest against Punjab and Sind Bank (PSB) here on Thursday, CST played exceedingly well to post a commanding 4-2 win. With the victory, CST (six points) made it to the last four along with Indian Navy.



Later, in a Group-A tie, Punjab National Bank (PNB) drew with defending champion Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) 3-3. With the outcome, PNB (seven points) qualified for the semifinals, pipping Bengaluru HA by one point.



IOC will now take on CST in the semifinals on Saturday, while Indian Navy will clash with PNB in the other last-four clash.



PSB did all the work upfront in the first six minutes, scoring first through Harmanjit Singh in the first quarter. CST hit back twice in the span of five minutes through Govind Singh Rawat and Dharambir Yadav.



When PSB reduced the margin to 2-3 in the third quarter, it looked like it could mount a strong comeback. CST, however, sealed the match in the fourth when Umar Mohd. converted off a penalty corner.



PNB required a draw against IOC to make it to the knock-out and it did, thanks to a fine penalty corner strike by India junior Mandeep Mor.



Friday is a rest day.



The results: Group-A: IOC 3 (Armaan Qureshi 6, Gurjinder Singh 16 & 33) drew with PNB 3 (Abhishek 8, Sumit Toppo 20, Mandeep Mor 50).



Group-B: CST 4 (Govind Singh Rawat 19, Dharambir Yadav 24, Gaurav Kumar Rawat 30, Umar Mohd. 55) bt PSB 2 (Harmanjit Singh 13, Satbir Singh 35).



