

Dynamic Black Sticks skipper Stacey Michelsen gets the ball past Renee Taylor during their Oceania Cup match. IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGES



The Black Sticks women have stunned the No 2 world-ranked side the Hockeyroos with a 3-1 victory, giving them a great chance of securing Olympic qualification.





But the news was all bad for the Black Sticks men, who were hammered 4-0 by the Australia's Kookaburras in their Oceania Cup series match in Rockhampton, Queensland, on Thursday night.



The winners of the women's and men's three-match series will automatically qualify for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.



The women replicated their Commonwealth Games success last year over Australia, causing the Hockeyroos continual problems with their fast-moving passing game.



While Australia made some promising plays early, they could not get past Black Sticks goalkeeper Grace O'Hanlon, who made some spectacular saves, until late in the match, while Ella Gunson got in the way of two likely Australian goals.





Brooke Neal passes the ball for the Black Sticks during their win over Australia in the Oceania Cup match in Rockhampton. IAN HITCHCOCK/GETTY IMAGES



It was in the second quarter, where New Zealand drew first blood, with a rocketing strike by Megan Hull easily beating the Hockeyroos defence.



Amy Robinson got a deflection on a penalty corner shot to give the Black Sticks a 2-0 lead in the third quarter and just two minutes later captain Stacey Michelsen struck with a piece of brilliance.



As an Australian attack broke down, the Black Sticks quickly got the ball to their skipper who unleashed a devastating tomahawk reverse shot to stun the Australian defence.



Georgina Morgan got one back for the Aussies in the final quarter, but they were outclassed on the day.



In the men's match, the New Zealanders were able to create a couple of chances but were dominated by the Australians for the majority of the match.



The Black Sticks found themselves down 2-0 at the first break with Tom Craig and Tim Brand bagging goals for the Kookaburras, the No. 1 ranked side in the world, in the opening quarter.





Tom Craig celebrates his goal with his Kookaburras teammates GETTY IMAGES



But the Black Sticks held firm in the second and created an opportunity, with the ball, unfortunately, flying over the top of the goal, to be down by just the two goals at halftime.



Blake Govers extended the Kookaburras lead to 3-0 from a penalty corner and Flynn Ogilvie knocked in the fourth goal for the Australians late in the third quarter.



The Blacks Sticks were able to create more opportunities in the final quarter - winning two penalty corners - but were unable to convert.





Black Sticks veteran Shea McAleese was one of the standouts for the New Zealanders. GETTY IMAGES



Black Sticks captain Blair Tarrant was at a loss to explain why his team could not produce the fourth quarter attacking raids earlier in the match but was optimistic they could "hit the ground running" in the next two matches.



"A few mistakes cost us today," Tarrant said.



What will please Black Sticks coach Darren Smith was that his side improved as the game grew older and despite being outplayed still managed to produce their best quarter in the fourth and final sector.



The teams will square off again on Saturday and Sunday at the same venue.



Women: Black Sticks 3 (Megan Hull, Amy Robinson, Stacey Michelsen) beat Hockeyroos 1 (Georgina Morgan)



Men: Kookaburras 4 (Tom Craig, Tim Brand, Blake Govers and Flynn Ogilvie) beat Black Sticks 0.



Stuff