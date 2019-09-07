By Elizabeth Mburugu





Butali's Brian Musasia (L) and Nakuru Men's Caleb Kinjo fight for the ball [Courtesy]



Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Butali Warriors will be out to complete a double against arch-rivals Kenya Police tomorrow at City Park.





Butali who are on course to defending their title will be seeking a second win against the law enforcers who they beat 2-1 in the first leg of the 2019 season.



Currently second with 21 points, Butali have been in brilliant form and are the only side yet to lose.



Former champions Police, on the other hand, go into the match from two poor outings that resulted in a 2-1 loss to Wazalendo and a 1-1 draw against Sailors.



Police have had a dull season, one of their worst in many years and have only won five out of ten matches so far. They are currently fourth with 18 points, five less than league leaders Wazalendo.



Butali coach Dennis Owoka said that they will be looking to bag maximum points as a win against Police will boost their title defence campaign. “We expect a very tough match because it is never easy to win against Police,” Owoka said, and added that even though Police have struggled in their last three encounters they will not write them off.



He will rely on former police duo of Calvins Kanu and Moses Barkibir together with Moses Ademba, Derrick Kuloba and Vincent Odhiambo in hunt for goals.



In defence, captain Kenneth Nyongesa, Constant Wakhura, Arif Shah and Robert Amadi will be tasked with ensuring that Police strikers don’t breach their territory.



Police will bank on forwards Titus Kimutai, Govan Mbeki and Samsom Kibirir for goals with Oliver Echenje and Willis Okeyo hoping to call the shots in the midfield.



Today, Western Jaguars will entertain Green Sharks in Kakamega with the aim of avenging their numerous losses.



They will be looking to turn tables and return the favour to Sharks who beat them 3-2 in their first leg tie in July at City Park.



United States International University of Africa will clash with 2012 champions Nairobi Sikh Union whereas league leaders Wazalendo will take on 2016 champions Strathmore University Gladiators tomorrow.



In the women’s Premier League, Kenyatta University Titans eye their first win of the season against Strathmore Scorpions.



Titans who returned to the top tier this season are yet to chalk a victory after eight outings.



In the men’s Super League, Park Road Badgers will be seeking to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on Kenya College of Accountancy.



