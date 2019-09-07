By AYUMBA AYODI



An explosive battle is anticipated when defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors face rivals Kenya Police in a men’s hockey Premier League match at City Park on Sunday.





Butali Sugar, who are yet to lose a match this season, are out not only to uphold their undefeated status but also break clear at the top of the standings.



Police, who have so far had a lukewarm season, drawing 1-1 with Sailors last weekend, are eying revenge. They lost 2-1 to Butali Sugar in a closely contested first leg match on April 20.



Also on Sunday, second-placed Wazalendo, who are just one point adrift of Butali Sugar, take on Strathmore University Gladiators at 3pm before the Butali and Police cracker.



Wazalendo prevailed 1-0 over Gladiators in the first leg.



Western Jaguars will be eying revenge when they host Greensharks at the Eregi Teachers College, Kakamega today. Jaguars went down 3-2 in the first leg.



United States International University (USIU) face Nairobi Simba in the other men’s Premier League duel on Saturday.



Dennis Owoka’s Butali Sugar an unbeaten run of six wins and three draws that has seen them amass 21 while Police, who dropped two places to fourth after the draw with Sailors, have 18 points from five wins, three draws and two losses.



Owoka will miss the valuable services of his key striker George Mutira, who is currently suspended after receiving four green cards.



However, Owoka is happy that the team has gelled and blended well since their last meeting with Police.



“Calvin “Kanu” Otieno and Amos Barkibir whom we have just signed from Kenya Police were a bit jittery but they have now matured alongside other youngster Moses Ademba. they are raring to go and we should expect fireworks,” said Owoka.



He added that their midfield was more compact with Vincent Odhiambp and Francis Kariuki working in tandem.



Owoka sad that he was confident of victory but warned that Kenya Police, who have not had a good outing in their last two matches, could regain their strength against them.



“They lost to Wazalendo before drawing with Sailors. They will be dangerous,” said Owoka.



Police skipper Oliver Echenje rued losing four points from their last two matches but said they were ready for Butali.



“Our training has been intense since losing to Butali in the first leg and we are all looking forward to the match against the league leaders,” said Echenje.



FIXTURES



Saturday



Men’s Premier League:



Western Jaguars v Greensharks (3pm) Kakamega; USIU v Nairobi Simba (City Park) 6pm



Women’s Premier League: Strathmore v KU (4pm) City Park



Men’s Super League: KCAU v Parkroad Badgers (2pm) City Park; Bungoma Farmers v Nakuru (3pm) Bungoma; MSC v KU (4pm) Mombasa



Sunday



Men’s Premier League:



Wazalendo v Strathmore (3pm) City Park; Kenya Police v Butali Sugar (5pm) City Park



Men’s Super League



Mvita v KU (9am) Mombasa; KCAU v Wazalendo Masters (1pm) City Park; Kisumu Youngstars v Nakuru (10am) Kisumu



Women’s Super League



Wazalendo Youth v Bay Club (9am) City Park; Oranje Leonas v UoN (11am)



Masters League



GI Blues v Impala Veterans (7pm) City Park



Daily Nation