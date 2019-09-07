Nic Kerber







Hockey Australia can confirm dual Olympian Matt Gohdes has officially announced his retirement from international hockey.





Gohdes last represented the Kookaburras in the team’s final match of the 2016 Rio Olympics, a quarter final against the Netherlands.



Fittingly, Gohdes’ announcement to retire comes with the Kookaburras currently in his hometown of Rockhampton for the Oceania Cup. Gohdes is one in a line of outstanding hockey players to come out of Rockhampton, alongside former teammates Jamie Dwyer and Mark Knowles.



One of the world’s best at his peak, Gohdes made a total of 159 appearances for the Kookaburras from 2009-2016, scoring 53 goals.



A bronze medal at the London 2012 Games, together with being part of the Kookaburras’ triumphant teams at the 2010 Champions Trophy and 2014 World Cup list among his greatest achievements.



“The World Cup in 2014 was clearly a highlight as well as competing at the Olympics,” said Gohdes, who represented Australia at the 2012 and 2016 Games.



“I had some great memories but overall I think just playing with good mates and making some really good friends throughout my career was fantastic.”



“I think the Kookaburras culture is brilliant. Even the overlap between the generations, the connection between the older players and the younger players is still really tight, they are all just a really good bunch of blokes.



“I gave it a good crack during my international career and looking back I’m pretty happy with it all.”



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston complimented Gohdes on his contribution to the Kookaburras and his international hockey career.



“Matt was arguably one of the most naturally skilled and gifted hockey players to represent the Kookaburras,” said Cumpston.



“He was part of that remarkable Kookaburras team that won the World Cup in 2014 and was a great contributor during his time in the national high performance setup.



“We thank Matt for his years of commitment and service in representing his country. He will always be part of the Kookaburras family and we wish him every success in the future.”



Matthew Gohdes



DOB: 8 May 1990

Cap number: 380

159 appearances (53 goals)

Debut: 19 October 2009 vs Malaysia (Test Series in Kuala Lumpur)

Last match: 14 August 2016 vs Netherlands (Quarter Final, Rio Olympics)



Achievements



2015 Equal leading scorer in home series against Korea, New Zealand and Pakistan

2014 World Cup – Winners

2012 London Olympics – Bronze medal

2010 Champions Trophy – Winners



