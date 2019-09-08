By AYUMBA AYODI





Strathmore University's Gilly Okumu dribbles the ball during their Kenya Hockey Union women's Premier League match against Kenyatta University at City Park Stadium on September 7, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP



Strathmore University’s Scorpions edged out Kenyatta University's Titans 1-0 in a scrappy match at City Park Stadium to move into second place in the women’s hockey Premier League.





Winnie Odongo's sizzling field goal five minutes into the second quarter was what Scorpions needed to hit Titans in the dull duel to claim the bragging rights.



The victory lifted Scorpions one place up to second in the league with a total 15 points, but their head coach Meshack Senge wasn’t impressed by the display. Scorpions beat Titans 3-1 in the first leg.



“It was simply an awful display and miles away from how I wanted them to play,” said Senge. “We made many technical mistakes in terms of managing possession and passes. We were in a hurry and it was an eyesore.”



Defending champions Telkom, who didn't have a match this weekend, are perched at the top of the standings with 26 points. They remain unbeaten with eight wins and two draws.



USIU THIRD



United States International University dropped one place to third with 14 points drawn from four wins, two draws and a loss.



Senge said that they might have had the pedigree but they failed to take the chances that came their way.



“The only thing we have is the bragging rights that are associated with a varsity derby and nothing else,” said Senge adding that the only player who impressed is Ruth Adhiambo, who marshalled the midfield well. “The rest were comfortable.”



Kenyatta University team manager Clifford Nyang’wara said a draw would have been a better result adding that they only had a full house training this week with the players coming from along holiday break.



“We have had few numbers in training and that affected our consistency,” said Nyang’wara.



In men’s Premier League, Western Jaguars forced visiting Greensharks to a 1-1 draw at the Eregi Teachers College, Kakamega on Saturday.



USIU beat Nairobi Simba 1-0 at City Park, venue for the weekend’s top clash pitting defending champions Butali Sugar Warriors against Kenya Police at 5pm on Sunday.



Wazalendo face Strathmore University Gladiators at 3pm at the same venue.



Daily Nation