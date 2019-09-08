Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Rookie keepers out to catch Malaysian hockey coach Oltmans’ eye

Published on Sunday, 08 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 37
KUALA LUMPUR: Two rookie goalkeepers Adrian Andy Albert and Muhd Zaimi Mat Deris will fight it out for a place in the five-match playing tour to South Korea on Sept 19 after experienced goalkeeper Muhd Hafizuddin Othman was dropped from the national training squad.



There are five keepers in the training squad and seasoned campaigner S. Kumar will be the first- choice keeper for the tour to South Korea while another experienced custodian, Muhd Hairi Abdul Rahman, is still recovering from a knee surgery.

Sabah-born Adrian and Zaimi from Terengganu are both 22 years old and they have played for Malaysia just three times.

Zaimi, who featured for Maybank in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) for the last three years, made his debut in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in Ipoh last year.

But since then he has not featured for Malaysia in any tournaments while Adrian, a Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) player, made his debut in the playing tour to Europe in July.

Adrian, who played three of the nine Test matches in Europe, said that he and Zaimi have a 50-50 chance of being selected for the playing tour to South Korea.

“I’m keeping my fingers crossed that I will be selected for the tour as I have played in Europe while Zaimi has not played for the country since last year. But it will all depend on national coach Roelant Oltmans who he wants to pick as the second keeper to South Korea,” said Adrian.

“It’s the dream of every player to play for the country and if I don’t feature in the tour to South Korea, it will be tough for me to get a chance to feature in the playoff matches next month,” said Zaimi.

The Star of Malaysia

