Yashdeep Siwach replaces Sundaram Singh Rajawat in the core probable group



Ahead of next month’s Sultan of Johor Cup, Hockey India (HI) on Saturday named the 33 core probables list for the four-week junior men’s national coaching camp beginning on Monday.





Players will report at SAI, Bengaluru campus for the camp that concludes on October 7 ahead of the team’s departure for Malaysia.



The annual tournament, which begins on October 12, features a formidable line-up of teams such as Australia, Great Britain, New Zealand, Japan, India and the host.

Just one change



The core probables group has just one change with defender Yashdeep Siwach replacing Sundaram Singh Rajawat.



The group has been playing together for over a year and they understand the team’s shortcomings which need to be niggled out ahead of the tournament where India had won a silver in the previous edition.



Core probables list:



Goalkeepers: Pawan, Prashant Kumar Chauhan, Sahil Kumar Nayak.



Defenders: Suman Beck, Pratap Lakra, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Mandeep Mor, Parampreet Singh, Dinachandra Singh Moirangthem, Nabin Kujur, Sharda Nand Tiwari, Niraj Kumar Waribam.



Midfielders: Sukhman Singh, Gregory Xess, Ankit Pal, Akashdeep Singh Jr., Vishnu Kant Singh, Gopi Kumar Sonkar, Vishal Antil, Surya N.M., Maninder Singh, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem.



Forwards: Sudeep Chirmako, Rahul Kumar Rajbhar, Uttam Singh, S. Karthi, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Amandeep Singh, Prabhjot Singh, Shivam Anand, Arshdeep Singh.



The Hindu