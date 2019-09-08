Results from the Men's and Women's tournaments in Rockhamton





2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Men)

Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)



4 Sep 2019 PNG v SOL (RR) 5 - 2

4 Sep 2019 SOL v PNG (RR) 1 - 4

5 Sep 2019 TGA v SOL (RR) 1 - 16

6 Sep 2019 PNG v TGA (RR) 18 - 2

7 Sep 2019 TGA v PNG (RR) 1 - 17

8 Sep 2019 TGA v SOL (RR) 2 - 12



Final Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Papua New Guinea 4 4 0 0 44 6 38 12 2 Solomon Islands 4 2 0 2 31 12 19 6 3 Tonga 4 0 0 4 6 63 -57 0



2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Women)

Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)



4 Sep 2019 09:00 PNG v SOL (RR) 5 - 1

4 Sep 2019 14:00 SOL v PNG (RR) 1 - 8

5 Sep 2019 10:00 TGA v SOL (RR) 3 - 7

6 Sep 2019 08:00 PNG v TGA (RR) 11 - 1

7 Sep 2019 13:00 SOL v TGA (RR) 10 - 3

8 Sep 2019 12:00 TGA v PNG (RR) 2 - 10



Final Pool standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Papua New Guinea 4 4 0 0 34 5 29 12 2 Solomon Islands 4 2 0 2 19 19 0 6 3 Tonga 4 0 0 4 9 38 -29 0

