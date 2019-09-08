Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s - Final day

Published on Sunday, 08 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 33
Results from the Men's and Women's tournaments in Rockhamton



2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Men)
Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)

4 Sep 2019     PNG v SOL (RR)     5 - 2
4 Sep 2019     SOL v PNG (RR)     1 - 4
5 Sep 2019    TGA v SOL (RR)     1 - 16
6 Sep 2019     PNG v TGA (RR)     18 - 2
7 Sep 2019     TGA v PNG (RR)     1 - 17
8 Sep 2019     TGA v SOL (RR)     2 - 12

Final Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Papua New Guinea 4 4 0 0 44 6 38 12
2 Solomon Islands 4 2 0 2 31 12 19 6
3 Tonga 4 0 0 4 6 63 -57 0


2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Women)
Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)

4 Sep 2019 09:00     PNG v SOL (RR)     5 - 1
4 Sep 2019 14:00     SOL v PNG (RR)     1 - 8
5 Sep 2019 10:00     TGA v SOL (RR)     3 - 7
6 Sep 2019 08:00     PNG v TGA (RR)     11 - 1
7 Sep 2019 13:00     SOL v TGA (RR)     10 - 3
8 Sep 2019 12:00     TGA v PNG (RR)     2 - 10

Final Pool standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Papua New Guinea 4 4 0 0 34 5 29 12
2 Solomon Islands 4 2 0 2 19 19 0 6
3 Tonga 4 0 0 4 9 38 -29 0

FIH Match Centre

