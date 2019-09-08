2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s - Final day
Results from the Men's and Women's tournaments in Rockhamton
2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Men)
Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)
4 Sep 2019 PNG v SOL (RR) 5 - 2
4 Sep 2019 SOL v PNG (RR) 1 - 4
5 Sep 2019 TGA v SOL (RR) 1 - 16
6 Sep 2019 PNG v TGA (RR) 18 - 2
7 Sep 2019 TGA v PNG (RR) 1 - 17
8 Sep 2019 TGA v SOL (RR) 2 - 12
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|4
|4
|0
|0
|44
|6
|38
|12
|2
|Solomon Islands
|4
|2
|0
|2
|31
|12
|19
|6
|3
|Tonga
|4
|0
|0
|4
|6
|63
|-57
|0
2019 Oceania Intercontinental Hockey 5s (Women)
Rockhampton Queensland (AUS)
4 Sep 2019 09:00 PNG v SOL (RR) 5 - 1
4 Sep 2019 14:00 SOL v PNG (RR) 1 - 8
5 Sep 2019 10:00 TGA v SOL (RR) 3 - 7
6 Sep 2019 08:00 PNG v TGA (RR) 11 - 1
7 Sep 2019 13:00 SOL v TGA (RR) 10 - 3
8 Sep 2019 12:00 TGA v PNG (RR) 2 - 10
Final Pool standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Papua New Guinea
|4
|4
|0
|0
|34
|5
|29
|12
|2
|Solomon Islands
|4
|2
|0
|2
|19
|19
|0
|6
|3
|Tonga
|4
|0
|0
|4
|9
|38
|-29
|0