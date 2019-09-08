Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Late goal sees Black Sticks women beat Australia to Olympic berth

Published on Sunday, 08 September 2019 10:00 | Hits: 40
Olivia Merry scored the crucial equaliser for the Black Sticks against Australia. GETTY IMAGES

A penalty corner rocket from the stick of Olivia Merry has won the Black Sticks women a series over powerful Australia and booked them an automatic spot at the Tokyo Olympics next year.



Merry's strike with five minutes remaining clinched New Zealand a 1-1 draw with world No 2 Australia in game three, which was enough to win the Oceania Cup in Rockhampton.

More importantly the series victory on goal difference assured the sixth-ranked Black Sticks of another Olympic appearance while the Hockeyroos have to take a much tougher path to qualify.


Australia score an early goal via Mariah Williams against the Black Sticks.b GETTY IMAGES

New Zealand only needed a draw to clinch the Olympic spot after they won game one 3-1, before their hosts fought back with a 3-2 victory in game two.


Ambrosia Malone of Australia contests the ball with Ella Gunson of New Zealand during game three of the 2019 Oceania Cup. GETTY IMAGES

Stuff

